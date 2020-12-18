The Mandalorian: Ming-Na Wen Shows Off Season Two Crew Sweatshirt

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season came to an end today, which means much of the show's cast and crew have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the season and post various photos. Fans were delighted earlier this season when Ming-Na Wen returned as Fennec Shand. Last season, she was shot by Calican (Jake Cannavale) and left for dead, but a pair of feet approached her body and many have speculated that it was Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). This season confirmed those suspicions, revealing that Boba Fett saved Fennec's life so she is now in his service. They worked side-by-side during this season and it was revealed in the final episode's post-credit scene that they will be getting their own spin-off. Now that Wen is fully immersed in the world of Star Wars, she's posting lots of fun content on social media. In fact, she took to Instagram today to share a look at the season two crew sweatshirt.

"Finally able to show off my Season 2 @themandalorian crew sweatshirt!✌🏼 If you haven’t seen the season finale, I really hope you stayed off social media. you don’t want the #spoilers. There are some BIG ONES!!!," Wen wrote. You can check out the post below:

Not only did the season finale set up Fennec's return in The Book of Boba Fett, but Wen will also be voicing the character in the upcoming Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

"Do you know how long I’ve had to keep silent about Fennec coming back?" Wen recently joked with StarWars.com. “This is the first time I’ve been able to talk about it!" She added of The Bad Batch, "Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!.. It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave wanted to create more of a backstory for her."

