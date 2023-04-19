The Mandalorian Fans Are Upset THIS Star Wars Character Got No Mention in Season 3

The Mandalorian Season 3 has reached its end, and as Star Wars fans react to the Season 3 finale, they're also beginning to address what didn't happen in the show. One of the biggest challenges to how Star Wars has expanded its universe through television, books, and comics is having the logic of the franchise's canon hold together across all media platforms. Fans have long, and very detailed memories, and fans of Star Wars animation are feeling some kind of way that a big part of Bo-Katan's never had any apparent bearing on her epic return to Mandalore.

(SPOILERS FOLLOW)

The end of The Mandalorian Season 3 saw Bo-Katan and her Mandalorian allies (Din Djarin, the Armorer's Tribe, and the Nite Owls) all defeat Moff Gideon and reclaim Mandalore. Bo-Katan lost the Darksaber fighting Gideon, but her leadership position was nonetheless cemented, as signified by her relighting the Great Forge with the surviving Mandalorians cheering her on.

The issue some Star Wars fans are now having is that Bo-Katan made a deeply emotionally painful trip back home to face her own failures – but nowhere in that journey did she once reference her sister, Duchess Satine Kryze.

Who Is Satine Kryze?

(Photo: Duchess Satine Kryze)

In Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series we got to meet Satine Kryze, the Mandalorian Duchess (and love interest of Obi-Wan Kenobi) who brought Mandalore into an era of pacifism during the time of the Star Wars Prequels. That pacifist belief system split Mandalore's culture in down the middle between new-age peace lovers and traditional warrior culture loyalists – including Satine and Bo-Katan, with the latter joining the warrior extremist group, Death Watch, attempting to de-stabilize her sister's government.

When Darth Maul came to Mandalore and took over the planet, he made Death Watch his personal army, killing their leader Pre Vizla and throwing Duchess Satine into prison. Maul's evil caused Bo-Katan to finally break ranks with Death Watch and free her sister, only to see her die by Maul's hand soon after. Bo-Katan went on to liberate Mandalore from Maul with help from Ahsoka Tano and the 501st Legion, only to lose it again to Moff Gideon.

Why Wasn't Satine Kryze Mentioned In The Mandalorian Season 3?

#TheMandalorian spoilers!!

•

•

•

•

•

I SEE EVERYONE TALKING ABOUT THE FIGHT SCENES BUT I WANNA TALK ABOUT THE FACT THAT THEY WERE ABLE TO GROW PLANT-LIFE AGAIN ON THE PLANET??? SATINE WOULD BE SO HAPPY pic.twitter.com/7BqoofHDqt — Vexx • Mando spoilers (@Call_Me_Vexx) April 19, 2023

As you can see, Star Wars fans are a little put off by the fact that Satine Kryze got no acknowledgment in The Mandalorian Season 3. Bo-Katan had several key seasons monologuing about her failures, and her deep guilt over betraying Mandalore and its people – but no mention of how her misguided past resulted in the loss of her sister? No head nod or mention of how Satine would've felt, seeing all the Mandalorians make a triumphant return to Mandalore?

As stated, it gets harder and harder to balance all sides of the Star Wars franchise. It's understandable from a business standpoint that The Mandalorian wouldn't reference Star Wars animation events and characters too heavily to distract the mainstream viewers; however, for fans who watch it all, it definitely feels like a big missed opportunity.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.