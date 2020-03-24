Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Casts Terminator’s Michael Biehn

The sophomore season of The Mandalorian might be one of the most highly-anticipated bits of television set to arrive this year, as fans are excited to see what the live-action Star Wars series has in store. The series already established quite an ensemble cast in its first season — but it looks like some new faces are definitely joining the fray. According to a new report from Making Star Wars, Terminator and Tombstone star Michael Biehn has been cast in the upcoming second season. While a lot of details surrounding his role are currently under wraps, he will reportedly be playing a bounty hunter from the titular character’s (played by Pedro Pascal) past.

Biehn is best known for his roles as Kyle Reese in The Terminator, and Corporal Hicks in Aliens. He also played Johnny Ringo in the 1993 film Tombstone, which was alluded to in The Mandalorian‘s working title, “Huckleberry”.

Biehn is just the latest cast member to be announced for The Mandalorian‘s second season after It was confirmed late last week that Rosario Dawson will be portraying a live-action Ahsoka Tano.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Taika Waititi as IG-11, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Werner Herzog as The Client, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. And, of course, you can safely expect “Baby Yoda” to return in Season 2 as well.

“[The baby is] most brilliant,” Esposito said during a convention appearance last month. “There are a few stand-ins, the baby that has the most power is the one that’s able to wiggle its ears and move its eyes and look at you. You can’t resist. You cannot resist this baby. When this baby looks up at you, you have to interact. There’s no way that you can’t. It’s brilliant how they’ve used what they know about technology to have this particular puppet be so real and exemplify so many different emotions that we have as human beings. It’s really wonderful.”

Season 2 of The Mandalorian premieres exclusively on Disney+ this October.