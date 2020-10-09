Thor Star Natalie Portman Reflects on Her Star Wars Journey as Padme Amidala

✖

Natalie Portman will soon be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder. However, her first big movie franchise was Star Wars. The actor first played Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace back in 1999 and continued to portray the character for the remainder of the prequel trilogy. In a recent interview with Yahoo!, Portman was asked about her kids and how she looks back on the Star Wars films.

"It’s so fun to be part of something that kids relate to so much," Portman explained. "I haven’t shown my kids the movies yet — I think it’s so weird for them to think of me as anything other than their mom. They’ve seen the recent Star Wars movies that I am not in — my son has, my daughter, is too young. It feels really lucky to be part of something that’s every child’s imaginary world. It’s very exciting to be able to impress my kids a little bit."

One interesting fact about Portman and Star Wars is that she's never met the franchise's original star, Mark Hamill. Towards the beginning of the year, Hamill said that meeting her was at the top of his to-do list for 2020. Unfortunately, that's probably out of the cards now due to the pandemic.

"It’s such a shame, I would love to meet him. Mark, I would love to meet you, come over!" Portman gushed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after Hamill posted that they had never met.

During the Yahoo! interview, Portman also talked about Thor: Love and Thunder and revealed a major spoiler. She teased her role in the film, and fans think that she might have dropped a significant spoiler in the process, possibly confirming that the film could carry through Jane's breast cancer storyline from the comics.

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman revealed. "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

