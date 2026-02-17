Amazon’s Fourth Wing Show Has the Right Idea for Its Cast (& It Already Worked for 3 Fantasy Hits)

Amazon’s Fourth Wing show is taking a smart approach to building its cast, and it’s one that already worked for three hit fantasy adaptations before it. Fans have eagerly been awaiting updates about the upcoming Fourth Wing series. But while author Rebecca Yarros and executive producer Michael B. Jordan have had positive things to say about its progress, there’s been little news about who will fill out the show’s cast.

Fortunately, a recent update from Jordan sheds light on its approach to its main roles. We still don’t know who’s playing Violet Sorrengail or Xaden Riorson, but Jordan’s comments offer hope that Amazon is getting this aspect of the adaptation right. Fourth Wing certainly seems to be learning from some of the best fantasy projects in the game. It’s using a tried-and-true trick that helped hits like Harry Potter and Game of Thrones become the on-screen sensations they are today.

The Fourth Wing Show Will Cast a Mix of Unknowns & Established Stars, Per Michael B. Jordan

In an interview with the BBC, Jordan didn’t confirm or deny whether he’d appear on-screen in Amazon’s Fourth Wing show. If he does, we can assume it won’t be in too big of a role. From what he told the outlet, the creators behind the series are committed to striking the right balance between lesser-known talent and established stars.

“When it’s done the right way, I think you can have a nice balance where casting won’t be distracting,” he explained. He also added, “It allows people to, like, fall in love with the characters that they have imagined in their head without any baggage, with projecting their own feelings on certain casts.”

This may prove disappointing to those hoping to see their Hollywood faves tackle major roles. However, Jordan’s reasoning is sound. If Fourth Wing hopes to become the next big fantasy hit, this is the right stance to take on casting. It comes with multiple benefits, and it’s an approach that’s already proven successful for other major IPs.

This Approach Is the Right One for Amazon’s Fourth Wing TV Show

Image courtesy of Entangled Publishing

Fourth Wing is easily one of the biggest fantasy shows coming down the pike, so casting unknown and lesser-known actors is genuinely a smart move. While recognizable talent comes with strengths of its own — most notably, the ability to attract newcomers to shows they wouldn’t otherwise watch — there are also downsides. As Jordan points out, the inclusion of A-listers can prove distracting. People are more interested in the actors on-screen than the story itself, which would set Fourth Wing up for failure.

It would also make it more difficult for viewers to fully immerse themselves in this world. Stars who are associated with other roles don’t always make the best leads for these IPs. Viewers see them, and their entire backlist comes to mind. By contrast, newer talent can define their Fourth Wing characters and be defined by them. That’s how they’ll become a cast that’s immediately associated with the fantasy IP. And it’s how Fourth Wing will rise to the heights of fantasy projects with similarly iconic casts.

3 Other Fantasy Adaptations Proved How Well This Balance Works

Image Courtesy of HBO

Jordan’s comments about Fourth Wing bring to mind the Harry Potter movies and Game of Thrones — both of which utilized a healthy ratio of up-and-coming talent and stars with long careers behind them. And even the established actors weren’t so big as to be distracting. That’s precisely why the casts of both IPs are so iconic. It’s difficult to envision the Golden Trio without thinking of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson — which will prove a challenge for HBO’s upcoming reboot — and it’s just as hard to picture Snape or McGonagall without conjuring up Alan Rickman or Maggie Smith.

The same is true of Game of Thrones‘ cast members. Characters like Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen came to be defined by the performances of Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke. And although players like Sean Bean, Peter Dinklage, and Lena Headey had appeared in other well-known titles beforehand, they slipped into their Game of Thrones‘ roles with ease — and also went on to mold and define them.

A more recent example is Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which is only two seasons into its run. It’s still faring much better than the movies (which, to be fair, also had a memorable cast). And the remake does exactly what Jordan describes: uses unknowns in many prominent roles, while still offering great appearances from well-known actors…just in more background parts. It works well, and it should prove a fruitful approach for Fourth Wing, too.

