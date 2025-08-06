Jensen Ackles’ The Boys Prequel Just Got a Big Update Fans Will Love

The upcoming The Boys prequel series, Vought Rising, has added to its cast. Variety reports that the Jensen Ackles-led spinoff has added four more to its cast. Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), and Brian J. Smith (Sense8) are set to star alongside Ackles and fellow The Boys alumnus Aya Cash. The series, which will take place in the 1950s, hails from showrunner Paul Grellong, who will serve as an executive producer on the project alongside The Boys creator Eric Kripke. Production on the highly anticipated prequel series will officially kick off sometime this month, although no date has been confirmed.

The four new cast members join the previously announced Will Hochman and Elizabeth Posey, who will also appear as series regulars in the upcoming show. Details regarding their characters have not yet been unveiled. One other character that has potentially been revealed is Bombsight, who will be played by Mason Dye in the fifth and final season of The Boys. While Dye hasn’t yet been announced as part of the cast of Vought Rising, it’s expected that the character will appear in the prequel series, too, as the character was also active in the ’50s.

Vought Rising, which was given a straight-to-series order last summer, has been described as a “twisted murder mystery.” The series will take place in the 1950s and will explore the early exploits of Jensen Ackles’ character, Soldier Boy. The prequel will also feature Aya Cash’s supe, Stormfront. Ackles first appeared as Soldier Boy in the third season of The Boys, while Cash first appeared as Stormfront/Clara Vought in the second season of the hit Prime Video series. Further details regarding the prequel series are being kept under wraps for now.

While Prime Video is gearing up to say goodbye to The Boys with its upcoming fifth season, the streaming service is still hoping to build upon the popularity of the series. Not only does the streaming service have the animated anthology series The Boys: Diabolical and the college-set Gen V, but it’s also developing The Boys: Mexico. Season 2 of Gen V is set to premiere in September, while Vought Rising is the next The Boys series to enter production.

The Boys first premiered on Prime Video in July 2019. The series is inspired by the comic book of the same name by co-creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and published by Dynamite Entertainment. The series was quickly viewed as a success for Prime Video, not only with great ratings for the platform, but with an impressive 85% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Over the years, the show has maintained its viewership and has seen its Rotten Tomatoes score increase, with the most recent season having scored an impressive 92% Fresh rating on the website.

The upcoming season of The Boys will see Ackles return as Soldier Boy and will include a mini-Supernatural reunion as his former Supernatural castmates Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins are set to appear in the upcoming season. Vought Rising will officially enter production later this month, and we can only hope we begin to learn more about the prequel ahead of The Boys’ final season next year.