The Walking Dead Once Answered a Major Question From Episode 1, But Fans Ignored It

Since the first episode of The Walking Dead, the scene where Rick (Andrew Lincoln) kills “Bicycle Girl” after saying “sorry this happened to you,” has caught fans’ attention for how emotional it is – it’s iconic and still remembered. But what a lot of people don’t realize is that AMC released a web series called The Walking Dead: Torn Apart that actually answered a big question that scene left behind: who was that woman, what was her story, and how did she end up in that horrible situation? And even though it gave a full answer to that, most fans of the main show overlooked it and missed a real chance to get the full human side of that moment, which would’ve added a lot to Rick’s arc too.

Torn Apart is a short six-episode production that tells the story of Hannah (Lilli Birdsell) – but while she’s still human. Unlike the quick and shocking version from The Walking Dead, this web series gives way more emotional depth and background to her character. She’s not just some random victim – she’s a mom fighting like hell to protect her kids while the world falls apart. It shows the car accident that kicks everything off, her attempts to reunite with her family, and her slow breakdown as the virus spreads. It shows a side of the apocalypse that leans much more into the emotional fallout than what fans typically see in the main show. There’s a lot of humanity and tragedy there that the original scene with Rick just didn’t have time to show.

Nobody Saw A Tragic Part of Walking Dead’s History

The issue is that Torn Apart came out online without much promotion, so a lot of people just didn’t see it or even know it existed. For fans who only watched the main show, Hannah was just “Bicycle Girl.” But knowing her backstory adds more meaning to Rick’s journey too. Killing her wasn’t just some random act of mercy – it was the first real moment where Rick had to face the ugly truth: to survive, he’d have to let go of parts of his own humanity. It’s a huge turning point, and it actually sets the tone for the whole series. But that only really lands if you know who she was.

Without knowing this backstory, the audience misses out on the bigger picture behind some of the tougher choices in The Walking Dead. It’s the kind of thing that hit hard in the early seasons. One example? The whole situation with Sophia (Madison Lintz), Carol’s (Melissa McBride) daughter who disappears in season 2. Just like Hannah, she dies and turns, and Rick ends up having to shoot her to protect the group. It’s a clear parallel that hits on the show’s main theme: losing innocence and making impossible choices just to stay alive. The difference is that Sophia was a big part of The Walking Dead, while Hannah stayed in the background, even though Torn Apart told her full story.

That’s kind of disappointing, since it’s actually a pretty important detail (even if it doesn’t seem like it at first), but because it’s part of extra content, it didn’t get the attention it deserved. Skipping Hannah’s story basically means missing a key part of what the zombie apocalypse really looks like from a more human perspective. The web series focuses more on what a post-apocalyptic world is like and the kind of despair that comes with it.

Torn Apart Showed Something The Walking Dead Was Never Able To

The Walking Dead is built around that, but it usually shows us a world where everything’s already gone – not one that’s still falling apart. Hannah tries to hold her family together, makes brutal choices, and watches people close to her turn. It’s a raw, emotional look at what the zombie pandemic does to people – not just physically, but emotionally. The real horror isn’t just in the monsters – it’s in the way human connections fall apart and the kind of decisions survival forces people to make.

But the truth is: if the creators’ intention was to show that even the most minor characters or those who only appeared once have deep stories, this can only be achieved if the viewer engages with the entire universe surrounding the plot. The Walking Dead has spawned several spinoffs that have received the attention they deserve, but people missed the chance to understand one of the first and most symbolic victims of the apocalypse. Ignoring Torn Apart means ending up with a much flatter and more limited view of what it really means to go through the end of the world. It’s a missed opportunity to grasp a fundamental part of what makes the series so impactful.

Hannah had a name, a story, and motives. It’s very easy to just ignore her because she seemed like just another one of the many zombies, but she became a clear example that all those monsters were people before. And when the series offers this kind of answer and it goes unnoticed, it becomes clear that much of the emotional impact that the plot tries to build is lost because many viewers just want the spectacle, not the context. This even makes us wonder if perhaps the format didn’t help, since it’s a web series and not a TV spinoff, but is that really a problem? After all, she left her mark on the fandom and became almost a symbol for the narrative.

In the end, one thing is certain: it’s exactly this wealth of human stories that makes The Walking Dead much more than a zombie show. Torn Apart should never be ignored.

The Walking Dead: Torn Apart can be watched on The Walking Dead's official YouTube page.