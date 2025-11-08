WWE SmackDown Just Shocked Everyone With A New Champion

WWE SmackDown started out in rather usual fashion, but by the end of the episode, it was clear that WWE managed to keep a few surprises from getting out. That not only included a surprise superstar call-up from NXT, but also a truly shocking Title change. WWE crowning a new Champion at all was already unexpected, but the biggest surprise was in how that Title change was executed, as it feels as if everything happened in record time.

Tonight’s SmackDown had two Championships up for grabs throughout the night, including Giulia’s WWE Women’s United States Championship, which she was defending against Chelsea Green. It’s been a rollercoaster week for Green, but she ended the week on a high note, as not only was she able to defeat Giulia, but she was able to do it in what felt like 5 or 6 minutes, leaving the crowd, Kiana James, and Giulia in complete shock.

At one point, it felt as if the crowd and everyone watching at home were waiting to hear the referee say something about having to run it back due to some odd technicality, but that wasn’t the case. Instead, Green was crowned as the new WWE Women’s United States Champion, and she is now the first 2x Women’s United States Champion as well.

While the crowd was certainly stunned, they were also overjoyed, as Green has become one of WWE’s biggest fan favorites over the past year. The crowd was always in Green’s corner throughout the entire match, and though she did get some help from the second rope for that pin, it didn’t keep the crowd from celebrating along with Green, Alba Fyre, and Ethan Page, who was also cheering Green on in the crowd.

Green now becomes a double Champion thanks to her other recent accomplishment, which was becoming one-half of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions alongside Page. Green and Page were able to defeat the previous Champions, La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana, and it was Green who took advantage of Hiedra being distracted by Lola Vice to pin her and get the win for her team.

While Green is always one of the highlights of SmackDown, she now gets to do that week in and week out with two Championships around her waist, and it feels like Green and the Secret Hervice are truly flying high, and hopefully the ride doesn’t end anytime soon.

As for Giulia, this leaves her and Kiana James in limbo a bit. Giulia’s reign as Champion felt like it never reached its immense potential, and at one point, you’d be forgiven she had the Championship at all with her random vanishing acts from TV. Even when she was featured on TV, matches didn’t always follow. Now we’ll have to see how WWE follows this up with her next chapter, and hopefully, there’s something big in store to get things back on track.

