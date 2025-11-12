10 Minor Doctor Who Characters We Wish We Could See More Of

We wish these minor Doctor Who characters would come back for more action, as they have been severely underused by the long-running sci-fi series. Over the last 62 years, Doctor Who has become one of the most successful, popular, and revolutionary shows on TV, following the adventures of the time-traveling Doctor and their often-human companions through space and time. The Doctor’s case-of-the-week travels bring the Time Lord into contact with many individuals, and we wish some of them had been given more attention.

Doctor Who was revived for the BBC in 2005, and the series is still going strong 20 years later. The show is so entertaining not just because of the development of the Doctor’s relationship with their companions, but also because of the inclusion of some complex, fully-formed, relatable, and interesting minor characters. None of these characters have bene given the attention they deserve, so it would be great to see these ten characters return to Doctor Who in one form or another.

10) Craig Owens

First seen in season 5’s “The Lodger,” Craig Owens (James Corden) becomes the Eleventh Doctor’s (Matt Smith) landlord when the TARDIS dematerializes and leaves him stuck in Colchester. Craig eventually learns everything there is to know about the Doctor, and helps him — along with his long-standing crush Sophie (Daisy Haggard) — to solve the time loop mystery concerning the man in the flat above. Later, in season 6’s “Closing Time,” Craig, now a father, helped the Doctor battle the Cybermen. Craig and the Doctor had excellent chemistry, so it would have been great to see this developed further.

9) Jenny

Season 4’s “The Doctor’s Daughter” introduced Georgia Moffett — the daughter of Fifth Doctor actor Peter Davison — as the Tenth Doctor’s (David Tennant) genetic daughter. She was artificially created from the Doctor’s DNA sample on the wartorn planet Messaline, but was shot and killed Cobb (Nigel Terry), who was angry at the Doctor for ending the week-long war. Created from the Doctor’s genetic material, however, Jenny was able to regenerate, but she hasn’t been seen since. Moffat and Tennant married after meeting on-set, but even this didn’t lead to Jenny returning to Doctor Who, so her whereabouts are still unknown.

8) Rita

Rita (Amara Karan) was one of the individuals brought to face the Minotaur in the mysterious hotel in season 6’s “The God Complex,” and unfortunately fell victim to the creature’s pull. Rita formed a close bond with the Eleventh Doctor during their time in the hotel, and had huge permanent companion potential, but was ultimately killed by the Minotaur, angering the Doctor even more. Rita became a fan-favorite character in “The God Complex,” and it would have been great to see her get more action as a sidekick to the Doctor in some real adventures.

7) The Face of Boe

First seen in season 1’s “The End of the World,” the enigmatic Face of Boe took the form of an enlarged seemingly-human head in a jar. He returned in “New Earth,” “Gridlock,” and in archive footage in “Utopia,” which revealed that the Face of Boe knew about the Master’s survival and identity as Professor Yana (Derek Jacobi). “Last of the Time Lords” ended with the immortal Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) suggesting he was referred to as the Face of Boe, given his homeworld in the Boeshane Peninsula, and this would have been great to explore in more detail.

6) Lynda with a Y

During his second visit to the Game Station in Doctor Who season 1, the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) met Lynda with a Y (Jo Joyner) when both found themselves as housemates in the Big Brother house. Actually named Lynda Moss, the Doctor convinces Lynda to break out of the game and take on the Daleks with him when he reveals that the Game Station is built on a lie. Lynda showed a huge amount of bravery and courage, and was essential in helping the Doctor battle the Daleks, but eventually fell victim during their invasion.

5) Lady Christina de Souza

After bidding farewell to Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), the Tenth Doctor embarked on a series of solo adventures in the lead-up to his final stand against the Master (John Simm). In 2009’s “Planet of the Dead,” the Doctor teams up with the enigmatic Lady Christina de Souza (Michelle Ryan), who proved herself to be a confident, self-assured, skilled, and courageous new companion. Unfortunately, she was just a one-time companion for the Doctor, but she is presumably still traveling the world in the flight-capable 200 bus, so it would be great to see her come back in Doctor Who’s future.

4) Tim Latimer

With the Tenth Doctor believing himself to be the human John Smith in season 3’s “Human Nature” and “The Family of Blood,” Farringham School for Boys student Tim Latimer (Thomas Sangster), helped Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) to take on the Family in 1913. Latimer stole the Doctor’s fob watch, housing his Time Lord identity, which gave Latimer important information to evade the Family, and even gave him a vision of WWI. The Doctor and Martha Jones visited Latimer again years later, but it would have been great to see more of Latimer’s experiences after absorbing some Time Lord energy.

3) Cass Fermazzi

Never actually seen in the parent show, Cass Fermazzi (Emma Campbell-Jones) was a companion of the Eighth Doctor (Paul McGann) in many of his audiobook stories. She finally made a live-action appearance in the mini-episode “The Night of the Doctor,” which preceded the 50th anniversary special, “The Day of the Doctor,” and featured the Eighth Doctor’s regeneration into the War Doctor (John Hurt). With calls for McGann to get more live-action stories as the Eighth Doctor — who debuted in the 1996 TV movie, Doctor Who — it would be fantastic to see Cass embark on adventures with him.

2) Sally Sparrow

Before she became as Academy Award nominee, Carey Mulligan made an appearance in one of the most iconic and memorable Doctor-lite episodes of Doctor Who ever, “Blink.” Mulligan appeared as Sally Sparrow, a photographer who goes toe-to-toe with the terrifying Weeping Angels after her best friend, Kathy Nightingale (Lucy Gaskell) falls victim to them. Sally teams up with Kathy’s brother, Larry (Finlay Robertson) to uncover the mystery surrounding the Tenth Doctor’s easter eggs and return the TARDIS to him and Martha, eventually meeting the pair out of chronological order. “Blink” is regarded as one of the best Doctor Who stories ever, so it would have been great to see Sally Sparrow get more adventures after taking on the Weeping Angels.

1) The Fugitive Doctor

The appearance of the Fugitive Doctor (Jo Martin) in season 12’s “Fugitive of the Judoon” opened the door for Doctor Who to explore one of the show’s biggest twists ever. The Doctor is not actually from Gallifrey, but is the Timeless Child, the source of the Time Lords’ regeneration ability. The Doctor has unlimited regenerations, and had many more lives before William Hartnell’s First Doctor — the Fugitive Doctor being one. We are desperate to see Jo Martin in action as the Fugitive Doctor, developing the mythos of the Timeless Child, the Division, and Gallifrey itself, while also opening the door for new actors to portray the Doctor in the years to come.

