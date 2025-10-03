10 Best Doctor Who Companions in the Show’s 62-Year History, Ranked

The Doctor has traveled with 60 different companions over the 62-year history of Doctor Who, and some really made their mark on the long-running science-fiction series. The Doctor’s companions have always played a crucial role in Doctor Who, as they act as the audience’s eyes and ears, and bring a relatable, human element to the otherwise outlandish show. Often humans – though not always – the companion is our proxy in the TARDIS and across time and space, but some have captured our imaginations and hearts more than others.

The idea of ranking Doctor Who’s companions is bound to strike up some controversy. Everybody has their favorite, and it’ll be almost impossible for everyone to agree. However, when taking into account everything from what adventures they embarked on, what their relationship with their Doctors was, what impact they had both on and off-screen, and how much viewers connected to them, it seems fairly simple to pick out the best. Out of Doctor Who’s 60 companions, here are the 10 who could be regarded as the best of the bunch.

10) Jamie McCrimmon

A piper of the Clan McLeod in 18th century Scotland, Jamie McCrimmon became the Second Doctor’s companion in 1966’s “The Highlanders.” He appeared regularly in the series until 1969’s “The War Games,” and his three-year-long travels with the Doctor saw him achieve a huge amount of popularity. His bravery, unwavering loyalty to the Doctor, warmth and humanity, and strong chemistry with Patrick Troughton’s Doctor made him one of Doctor Who’s most beloved and iconic companions, with Frazer Hines delivering an incredible performance that stands the test of time.

9) Susan Foreman

Even though she only appeared alongside William Hartnell’s First Doctor for one year between 1963’s “The Unearthly Child” – Doctor Who’s premiere – and 1964’s “The Dalek Invasion of Earth,” Susan Foreman persists as one of the show’s most prominent and legendary companions. Susan is the Doctor’s granddaughter, and so has been mentioned countless times in the years since her departure from the TARDIS. Her intelligence, kindness, courage, and curiosity, even in the face of some of Doctor Who’s most iconic threats, means Carol Ann Ford’s Susan continues to be a unique and beloved companion.

8) Martha Jones

Freema Agyeman’s Martha Jones had big shoes to fill as she became the second companion to the Tenth Doctor after Rose Tyler’s departure. She did a remarkable job, however, as she brought a new and intriguing dynamic to the TARDIS, and her medical expertise, emotional depth, resourcefulness, and intelligence made her a more even match for the Doctor. Martha only stuck around for one full season in 2007, but made several appearances in subsequent episodes, each bringing growth and development that makes her one of Doctor Who’s biggest success stories. She even saved the entire world singlehandedly, so, there’s that.

7) Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart

Back when the Unified Intelligence Taskforce (UNIT) was introduced to Doctor Who alongside Jon Pertwee’s exiled Third Doctor, Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart debuted as the leader of the organization. The Brigadier first appeared in 1968’s “The Web of Fear,” and made his last regular appearance in 1975’s “Terror of the Zygons,” but has made small appearances and has been mentioned many times since. His pragmatic leadership, mutual respect for the Doctor, composure in the face of danger, and longevity makes him one of Doctor Who’s most prominent companions, and his legacy is continued by his daughter, Jemma Redgrave’s Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

6) Mel Bush

Bonnie Langford’s Melanie “Mel” Bush joined the Sixth and Seventh Doctors in the TARDIS between 1986’s “Terror of the Vervoids” and 1987’s “Dragonfire.” Despite appearing in only six stories, her sense of morality, her optimistic attitude, and her exceptional intelligence made her a fan-favorite companion. Her return in the modern era as a prominent member of UNIT has been incredible to see, and the cleverness of her non-linear story made her an interesting and unique addition to the series. Mel is strong-willed, formidable, highly-skilled, and a real go-getter, which makes her one of Doctor Who’s most memorable characters.

5) Adric

Adric was the first long-running and most prominent friend of the Doctor to lose his life during battle. Matthew Waterhouse joined Doctor Who as a super-intelligent being from the planet Alzarius in E-Space in 1980’s “Full Circle.” He traveled with Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor and handled his regeneration into Peter Davison’s Fifth Doctor with ease, but, during 1982’s “Earthshock,” Adric dies when a Cyberman freighter crashes into Earth while he’s on-board trying to stop the crash. His death had a huge impact on Doctor Who, as he brought a youthful energy and a father-son dynamic to the series.

4) Amy Pond

Similarly to Martha Jones, Karen Gillan’s Amy Pond had a tricky job in Doctor Who as she was the very first companion for the Eleventh Doctor, so had to have strong chemistry with Matt Smith immediately. She pulled this off to perfection, delivering an entertaining, compelling, fiercely independent, and relatable performance, with a brilliant fairy-tale aspect with the inclusions of her boyfriend-turned-husband Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill) and her daughter-come-the Doctor’s wife River Song (Alex Kingston). Amy will forever be known as the Eleventh Doctor’s seminal companion, and, as his mother-in-law, one of the most important figures in his entire history.

3) Rose Tyler

Bringing Doctor Who back alongside Christopher Eccleston after a 16-year hiatus was a tall order, but Billie Piper took it in stride as Rose Tyler. A typical London girl, Rose was one of the most relatable and grounded companions the Doctor has ever had, making audiences fall in love with her instantly. Strong-minded, down-to-Earth, but with a brilliant transformation into a problem-solver and universe-protector, Rose’s impact on Doctor Who is hard to quantify. Rose contributed to some of the show’s most memorable and iconic moments, and continues to have a prominent place in the series.

At the end of 2025’s “The Reality War,” Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor regenerated and took on the form of Rose Tyler. It remains to be seen what this means, but this isn’t the first time Piper has returned since her departure in 2006’s “Doomsday.” David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor fell in love with Rose, and subsequent iterations of the Doctor have also remembered her with great admiration. Portraying Rose Tyler also put Piper on the map as an actor, leading to celebrated performances in the likes of Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Scoop, Penny Dreadful, and Wednesday.

2) Donna Noble

While Rose Tyler was arguably the Tenth Doctor’s most prominent companion, when everything is considered, Donna Noble has her beat. Catherine Tate and David Tennant had remarkable chemistry on and off-screen as best friends Donna and the Doctor, leading to Tate returning for Tennant’s run as the Fourteenth Doctor in 2023’s 60th anniversary specials. Her one-season run was heated and emotional, with her combining with a Time Lord mind in “Journey’s End” one of the most impressive feats of any Doctor Who companion, and her memory being wiped being one of the series’ most tragic moments.

Donna Noble was hugely empathetic, as demonstrated in “Planet of the Ood,” had an inquisitive and investigative mind, displayed in “The Unicorn and the Wasp,” and was strong-willed, independent, and pivotal, as seen in “Turn Left.” On top of all this, Catherine Tate put her comedy skills to work in Doctor Who, and bought out the funnier side of the Doctor, too. It was the perfect choice to bring her back as a regular companion after her one-off adventure in 2006’s “The Runaway Bride,” and she will go down as one of the Doctor’s most important and entertaining companions ever.

1) Sarah Jane Smith

There are few companions in Doctor Who’s history who could be candidates for the top spot, but Sarah Jane Smith is a clear choice. Elisabeth Sladen joined the Third Doctor in 1973’s “The Time Warrior” when she stowed away on the TARDIS and met the Sontarans in the Middle Ages, and she subsequently traveled with the Third and Fourth Doctors regularly until 1976’s “The Hand of Fear,” in which she was dropped on Earth when the Doctor was called off to Gallifrey. Her feistiness, moral compass, bravery, intelligence, and chemistry with her Doctors made her a fan-favorite companion for decades.

Modern audiences were introduced to Sarah Jane Smith in 2006’s “School Reunion,” where she joined the Tenth Doctor, Rose Tyler, and Mickey Smith fighting Krillitanes in a school. She subsequently reunited with them on several occasions, and even headlined her own spinoff series, The Sarah Jane Adventures, continuing her incredible legacy. Elisabeth Sladen tragically passed away in 2011, prompting memorials and celebrations from many of her Doctor Who co-stars, proving that she was loved both in the series and behind the scenes, and proving that she is indeed the best Doctor Who companion ever.

