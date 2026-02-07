3 Things That Make House of the Dragon Better Than Game of Thrones (And 3 That Don’t)

The universe of George R. R. Martin TV adaptations keeps growing, expanding Game of Thrones with House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Still, when it comes to the first spin-off, one thing remains unavoidable: ever since it premiered, it’s been stuck in a constant comparison, forced to prove that Westeros can survive without the original series. Sure, Game of Thrones had its flaws (especially considering its heavily criticized ending), but even today, few shows have managed to reach the same legendary status it achieved — mostly because it also delivered some memorable moments. That makes House of the Dragon‘s mission far from simple.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instead of trying to replicate the original formula, the spin-off takes a narrower approach, centering on the Targaryen civil war and a more contained political game. The result is a tighter production packed with tension and cruelty — but one that also sacrifices part of the grandeur that tends to draw in broader audiences. So, is House of the Dragon better or worse than Game of Thrones? The answer isn’t exactly straightforward. Here are 3 ways the show outshines its predecessor, and 3 ways it still falls short.

Makes It Better: Based on a Finished Story

image courtesy of hbo

In terms of tone, both series aren’t all that different. But when it comes to storytelling, the spin-off clearly has the upper hand thanks to being built on a fully completed source. Game of Thrones‘ ending was so poorly received worldwide that people are still talking about it seven years later. That happened because the final season had to be created from scratch, since the book saga it was based on still hasn’t been finished by Martin.

House of the Dragon, on the other hand, draws from Fire & Blood, which already has a beginning, middle, and end — meaning every conflict and political move, even when adapted, serves a clear purpose. There’s no sense of forced improvisation. That advantage also gives the story more weight, especially compared to Game of Thrones, where many moments felt random or driven by plot necessity. In the spin-off, every action connects to a concrete, pre-established consequence, making the overall narrative tighter.

Doesn’t Make It Better: Limited Variety of Characters

image courtesy of hbo

When it comes to characters, House of the Dragon does feature a good cast. But compared to Game of Thrones, it definitely loses points in this area. Because of its approach, which focuses primarily on House Targaryen, the show ends up limiting both its ensemble and its range of stories. The original series had hundreds of characters exploring different cultures and perspectives. In the spin-off, however, most of the attention stays on the main family and their closest allies — and that’s it. This significantly reduces the richness of viewpoints.

That narrative limitation also directly impacts the viewing experience. By cutting down on both the number and variety of characters, the show loses some of its dynamism. You don’t get the same level of unpredictability or emotional payoff that arcs like Arya’s, Tyrion’s, or Daenerys’ once delivered. It’s easier to follow and more straightforward, sure, but it’s also less complex and feels far less “alive” in terms of character development.

Makes It Better: A Sensible Ending

image courtesy of hbo

Not far from what’s already been said about House of the Dragon having a predefined ending, one of its biggest advantages is that its conclusion actually serves the story it’s telling. Game of Thrones‘ finale only became so controversial because many of its writing choices didn’t line up with the characters’ development. Sure, that’s debatable, since a lack of time may have also played a role, but overall, logical storytelling was noticeably missing. Since the spin-off already has an ending created by Martin himself, it’s able to plan its arcs far more effectively on the way to a sensible conclusion.

That automatically means key moments carry stronger internal logic, and major character decisions can be justified by the narrative rather than by shock value. It also brings more consistency to the show’s political and emotional development, since everything exists within a larger framework. For fans who were frustrated by Game of Thrones‘ rushed ending, House of the Dragon offers exactly what was missing: purposeful storytelling and logical resolutions (at least in theory, since the series hasn’t reached its own finale yet).

Doesn’t Make It Better: It Never Feels as Epic

image courtesy of hbo

House of the Dragon has plenty of big moments built into its DNA (dragons and battles, obviously), but the truth is that it still never quite reaches the epic scale of its predecessor. The sense of a global threat, which once included undead armies and wars capable of uniting entire continents, simply isn’t here. The focus is far more intimate, more family-driven and political, and that naturally reduces both the visual and narrative impact. Everything feels smaller, even when the series is technically impressive.

And of course, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing — it’s just different. The spin-off chooses to lean into personal drama and court intrigue instead of massive war set pieces spanning multiple regions of Westeros, and that approach works on its own terms. Still, for viewers expecting that “blockbuster effect” Game of Thrones delivered at various points (moments that gradually pulled in larger audiences, like the Battles of Winterfell or Blackwater), House of the Dragon can feel like it’s operating in a less expansive world, where the stakes, while dramatic, never quite feel massive.

Makes It Better: A More Political and Intimate Plot

image courtesy of hbo

But while epic scale isn’t House of the Dragon‘s main focus, the more intimate, Targaryen-centered plot actually works in its favor, because the series fully commits to that approach. The spin-off turns the fight for power into something almost tangible, showing how family rivalries and broken loyalties can reshape the fate of the Seven Kingdoms. The tension between Rhaenyra and Alicent, for example, isn’t just about who gets to sit on the Iron Throne — it’s about how personal choices trigger major political consequences. This kind of court drama feels denser and, in many moments, even more engaging than Game of Thrones‘ scattered narrative structure.

On top of that, the intimate focus strengthens character development. Every interaction has a direct impact on relationships and, especially, on the main storyline. That gives the series a sense of focus and purpose that the original didn’t always have. So if you’re a viewer who prefers politics closely tied to personal drama, House of the Dragon ends up being extremely satisfying.

Doesn’t Make It Better: Less Exploration of Cultures and Worlds

image courtesy of hbo

Sure, House of the Dragon‘s intimate approach works incredibly well, but it also comes with a downside, making the world feel more confined. One of Game of Thrones‘ greatest strengths was how extensively it explored its universe: Essos, Dorne, the Free Cities, and countless cultures were always in play, making the story feel massive, layered, and far more complex. In the spin-off, most of the narrative is limited to Westeros and House Targaryen, and that ties directly back to the lack of character variety, giving the series another reason to feel less expansive overall. The sense of a world rich in traditions and unique identities isn’t as strong here.

That shift impacts fans who loved feeling like every corner of Westeros had its own story to tell. The show excels at politics and intrigue, and there’s no denying that, but it doesn’t offer the same level of cultural immersion its predecessor delivered. With fewer settings and traditions in play, the universe can even feel more limited and predictable at times, despite the dragons and conflicts.

What are your thoughts on both shows? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!