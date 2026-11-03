4 Power Rangers Replacement TV Shows That Are Perfect, With a Combined 241 Episodes

There are many people who would readily admit their love of the Power Rangers, even if the heyday of the massive multimedia franchise seems to have long since passed. The many Power Rangers shows that make up the franchise have built a huge worldwide fanbase, from those who champion the original Japanese Super Sentai to the Western audiences more familiar with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and subsequent Power Rangers titles. For many who grew up in the ’90s and the decades since, Power Rangers has been an iconic name in family-friendly superhero action with a little added teen drama thrown in.

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There aren’t too many titles that are able to rival the global popularity of the various original-era Power Rangers TV shows, but there have been many that capture a similar vibe. The notion of teams of teen superheroes clearly has major appeal, and giving their stories a colorful, family-friendly format is enough to draw certain parallels between a show and Power Rangers. The following shows are all great examples of potential Power Rangers replacements for those seeking to watch something that scratches the same itch, or wanting new stories that capture the spirit of the Power Rangers franchise without the decades of established canon.

4) The Troop

Although The Troop might not be able to rival the best Power Rangers shows, it’s a good replacement for fans seeking something similar but separate. Described as an action-comedy centering on a trio of teens in the fictional town of Lakewood, The Troop follows Jake, Hayley, and Felix as they are drafted into the titular secret organization, where they are tasked with fighting monsters. The 2009 show drew comparisons with Men in Black, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Power Rangers, although it admittedly wasn’t able to recreate the global success of those franchises. Putting a comedic spin on its science fiction premise and making use of a high school setting, it feels like a spiritual successor to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in many ways, particularly where it comes to the teen dynamic and the monster-of-the-week format. The Troop aired for a total of 40 episodes before its cancellation in 2012, but despite its relatively short run, it remains worth checking out for fans of Power Rangers.

3) Ghostforce

Both the newest and arguably the least-known show on this list, Ghostforce is an animated French show that has secured some global success on streaming platforms. It follows three young kids in New York City who live a secret double life as superheroes, protecting the city from supernatural ghostly threats that use fear to increase their power levels. The result is a show that feels like an animated combination of Power Rangers and Ghostbusters, with several aspects of its format borrowing ideas from the former. As animated superhero TV shows go, Ghostforce is perhaps the closest in tone to Power Rangers, with its colorful heroes fighting ghost villains in both their basic forms and in a “booster” form, which is starkly reminiscent of Power Rangers‘ kaiju-esque Zord battles. With 63 episodes currently available and a new season reportedly on the way, Ghostforce is a perfect Power Rangers replacement for the younger audiences of today.

2) Mystic Knights of Tir Na Nog

There are many great superhero TV shows that will likely appeal to fans of Power Rangers, but few can claim to be as close to the original spirit of the franchise as Mystic Knights of Tir Na Nog. The name might be something of a mouthful, but the show is effectively Power Rangers if it were based on Celtic folklore, and it was also made by Saban Entertainment. Airing for 50 episodes before it was cancelled — and, ironically, the budget for its second season was instead redistributed to make Power Rangers Lost Galaxy — Mystic Knights of Tir Na Nog feels like something of a fever dream in many ways. Many aspects of the show’s continuity were never clearly defined, but its format was almost identical to that of Power Rangers, except with fantasy and folklore standing in for Power Rangers‘ sci-fi elements. Another show from the era of classic Power Rangers, there are very few examples of replacements as perfect in a tonal and spiritual sense as Mystic Knights of Tir Na Nog.

1) Big Bad Beetleborgs

There’s no way that we could talk about Power Rangers replacements without mentioning the live-action Fox Kids show Big Bad Beetleborgs. Another Saban show, Big Bad Beetleborgs was created in the same format as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, adapting combat footage from the Metal Hero tokusatsu series Juukou B-Fighter for its action scenes. It followed three young teens whose wish to become their favorite comic book heroes is granted, resulting in them becoming responsible for fighting the comic book monsters and villains that follow them into the real world. By embracing sitcom elements rather than purely copying the tone of Power Rangers, Big Bad Beetleborgs managed to feel separate from the other Saban show, even if it never managed to move out of its shadow. 88 episodes aired in total, and while Big Bad Beetleborgs didn’t achieve the lasting legacy of Power Rangers, it’s by far the best replacement for those looking for shows with a similar vibe.