5 Modern Animated Shows That ’90s Fox Kids Fans Need to Watch Now for the Same Vibes

Any kid of the 1990s remembers Fox Kids, arguably the definitive home for television animation in the decade. Fox’s children’s animation block was the home of Saturday morning cartoons from the 1990s through the early 2000s, with it and The Disney Afternoon being home to some of the most iconic animated shows of all time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most kids who grew up on Fox Kids aren’t still watching animated shows as frequently, meaning that they may not know which modern shows will scratch that same itch. So, here are five modern animated shows that, for one reason or another, perfectly match the vibe of Fox Kids.

5) Gremlins: Secret of the Mogwai

Image courtesy of HBO Max

One of the oddest things about Fox Kids is the line of cartoons that were based on live-action films, which originally targeted much older audiences. Attack of the Killer Tomatoes, based on the 1978 film of the same name, and Little Shop, based on the various iterations of Little Shop of Horrors, are notable examples of this trend. This was a prevalent trend throughout the ’80s and ’90s, with R-rated movies like RoboCop and The Terminator getting toys marketed toward children.

So, an obvious parallel can be seen when it comes to HBO Max’s Gremlins: Secret of the Mogwai. Gremlins is a relatively dark horror comedy aimed at older teens and adults, so an animated series directed at younger children was a surprising release. The series has an overarching story and focuses on Mogwai and Gremlin stories intersecting with Chinese mythological elements. The show lasted for 20 episodes and received positive critical reception, with it being enjoyed by kids and adults alike.

4) The Cuphead Show!

Another popular trend on Fox Kids was shows that homage the Golden Age of American animation. The Looney Tunes line was a major source of inspiration for the programming block due to many Warner Bros. shows being aired on Fox Kids. This led to shows like Animaniacs, Tiny Toon Adventures, and others gaining increasing popularity, and often going on to be considered some of the defining shows of Fox Kids.

Somewhat inevitably, this style of animation is still beloved today, with almost constant homages in modern animation. And there is no better place to look than Netflix’s The Cuphead Show! While fiendishly difficult to play, the Cuphead video game is a beautiful love letter to classic cartoons, especially Max Fleischer’s films of the 1930s. The animated series based on the game similarly shares design elements with these classic cartoons, making all three seasons of the show a joy to watch.

3) Invincible

Amazon Prime Video

Superhero shows were all over Fox Kids throughout its life, with their name recognition and frequent action scenes making them perfect for long-form televised storytelling. Programs like Spider-Man: The Animated Series and X-Men: The Animated Series brought comic book titans to TV, mixing original stories with narrative adaptations ripped straight from the page. And the legacy of those shows has endured to such a degree that one has been revived decades later, and the other is frequently cited as the one fans want next.

So, for adults who are looking to recapture the magic of Fox Kids’ animated superhero series, Prime Video’s Invincible is the perfect next step. The adaptation of the Image Comics series tells the story of Mark Grayson, a teenage up-and-coming superhero and the son of the world’s strongest hero, Omni-Man. However, he soon learns that his superhero life isn’t what it seems. The series is definitely aimed at adults, making it perfect for those who grew up on Fox Kids and are now looking for a more mature superhero animated series.

2) The Amazing World of Gumball

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

The Fox Kids block was nothing if not wacky, with its zany attitude, bright colors, and mix of different genres making it seem like the edgier option when compared to the Disney Channel. Shows like Animaniacs and The Tick were always targeted toward kids, but were also filled with random references to real-world events, pop culture, and mature jokes that made them appealing to broader audiences (and meant the original youth audience grew up to love them in a completely different way).

The modern animated series that best captures this anarchic spirit is Cartoon Network’s The Amazing World of Gumball. The comedy series tells the story of a blue cat named Gumball and his adopted fish brother, Darwin. They go on wacky adventures in the city of Elmore, where just about anything can happen. The series and its revival, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, have been running since 2011, and the series is just as strong as ever.

1) X-Men ’97

X-Men: The Animated Series is possibly the most iconic and most influential Fox Kids show, with it still gaining new fans to this day. The adaptation of Marvel Comics’ group of mutants helped repopularize the team in an era when Marvel wasn’t doing too hot. FOX’s X-Men movies and the modern superhero movie boom probably wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for X-Men: The Animated Series, and most Fox Kids viewers encountered the show at least once.

So, viewers who grew up on Fox Kids definitely need to check out X-Men ’97 on Disney+. The revived series picks up right where the original show left off, continuing the story of the mutants’ battle against human oppression, with typically complex themes, and the same instantly charming group of heroes and villains. This time, the show is slightly more mature, but it still captures the same tone, attitude, and love for the source material that made the original Fox Kids series so incredible.