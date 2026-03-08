7 Least Comic Book Accurate Arrowverse Characters

The Arrowverse was one of the greatest comic book franchises in television history and faithfully adapted several storylines from the comics. However, the franchise didn’t always adapt the characters accurately from their DC counterparts. This didn’t hurt the show too much since it was about the feel and themes from the show, even if the characters and heroes were only representatives of the comic book characters in name alone. There were some very accurate characters in the Arrowverse, from Flash to villains like Deathstroke, but some of the most important Arrowverse characters never came close to the DC Comics characters, even if they did work perfectly in that television universe.

Here is a look at the seven least accurate Arrowverse characters, from heroes to villains.

7) Prometheus

Image Courtesy of The CW

The Prometheus from the Arrowverse is an original character using the name of a DC Comics character. In the comics, he was the son of two criminals who the police gunned down and murdered in front of him. This caused the boy to swear to destroy all forces of justice, using the money his parents had stolen over the years to pay for intense training. However, in the Arrowverse, Prometheus was a man named Adrian Chase, a former district attorney and friend of Oliver Queen who helped him clean up the streets while serving as a serial killer known as Prometheus. They were similar in that Oliver Queen killed Chase’s father, but he was a very different character in every other way.

6) Mr. Terrific

Image Courtesy of The CW

Mr. Terrific was one of the best parts of James Gunn’s Superman movie. He was the breakout hero, and many DCU fans want to see him in a movie or HBO Max series of his own. However, this wasn’t the first time he had been in an adaptation, since he was also in the Arrowverse. Mr. Terrific in the Arrowverse is nothing like the DC Comics character, as on TV, he is less experienced, used for more comedic effect, and is much weaker than the athletic hero from the comics. He also isn’t close to being as smart as the DC character, who is the third smartest person in the DC Universe.

5) Vibe

Image Courtesy of The CW

Vibe is nothing like he was in the DC Comics, and that is a good thing. Paco Ramone in the comics was one of the biggest joke characters in the 1980s as a member of Justice League Detroit, and he was a product of his time who never seemed to be taken seriously. It was smart to make Cisco Ramon into Vibe in the Arrowverse, since he was an awkward fanboy, and that kind of fit with the DC character. However, there was nothing about Vibe in the Arrowverse that was a joke. Their powers were similar, but Vibe on TV was miles better than Vibe in DC Comics.

4) Mon-El

Image Courtesy of The CW

Mon-El is someone else who was very different in the Arrowverse than he was in DC Comics. In the comics, Mon-El is a friend of Superman and the Warden of the Phantom Zone, where he ended up to survive his lead allergy. He was an honorable warrior who served as a great hero and eventually became a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes when he received a cure. However, he was very different in the Arrowverse, a spoiled prince who once dated Supergirl and lived in comfort on Earth until he developed his lead allergies and ended up leaving, where he later helped form the Legion.

3) The Atom

Image Courtesy of The CW

Atom was a very different character in the Arrowverse and only shared the name with the DC Comics counterpart. Of course, in the comics, Atom was Ray Palmer in the old days and then Ryan Choi in the present day, a hero whose power is to shrink. He is also a brilliant scientist and one of the key past Justice League members. In the Arrowverse, he was also Ray Palmer, but his power-set was extremely different. Atom had an exosuit that gave him superhuman strength, durability, agility, flight, and he could shoot energy blasts. He was more of an Iron Man than an Atom in the Arrowverse, although he could also manipulate his size with the suit as well.

2) Black Canary

Image Courtesy of The CW

Black Canary in the DC Comics is a character with a considerably long history, and she is one of the most respected heroes ever to appear in the comics. She is a second-generation hero, as her mother was also a hero before her. She is a strong-willed and powerful hero who stands alongside Green Arrow, and never behind him. However, Black Canary in the Arrowverse ended up as numerous characters (Sara Lance, Laurel Lance, Dinah Drake). She wasn’t a superhero, but was a non-powered fighter who used tech, while once linked to the League of Assassins. She is also a lawyer in the Arrowverse with addiction problems who struggles to be a hero.

1) Green Arrow

Image Courtesy of The CW

The Green Arrow is the main hero in the entire Arrowverse, and he is nothing like his comic book counterpart in almost any way. The only real difference is that Oliver Queen is a master archer hero who fights in Star City. In the comics, he is a liberal hero with a long beard, and is like Batman if he cared more about social justice than just beating up villains. In the Arrowverse, he is a young, spoiled man who morphs into a hero over time. He starts as an assassin, killing villains before becoming a legitimate hero, and eventually sacrifices himself to save the world by merging with the Spectre. He is the best hero in the Arrowverse, but he isn’t the Green Arrow from the comics.

