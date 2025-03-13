Everything We Know About Black Mirror Season 7

Just when you think Black Mirror can’t get any better, the trailer for season 7 of the series proves it’s still got it. Based on the footage, it appears the plan is to go back to the show’s roots, with a little bit of that madness that makes the audience gasp and rethink their own lives after a new episode. Famous for its anthology format, since the announcement of the new season, it’s been confirmed that for the first time there will be a sequel to a previous Black Mirror episode. Apart from that, a big chunk of the cast has also been revealed to give us a taste of what to expect. Now the episode details are still uncertain and mostly based on speculation, but the premiere date to see it all has been confirmed and is just around the corner.

At the same time, it looks like the public will be in for some surprises. Black Mirror has always won over audiences by being daring, but now it should raise the bar. Here’s everything you need to know before the new season of Black Mirror drops this spring.

What to Expect From Black Mirror Season 7

With the advance of technology, Black Mirror can be an uncomfortable depiction of modern life, as well as dictating the direction of a frightening future that could be very real. Charlie Brooker, creator of the series, seemed to want to create a proposal with season 6 that was basically to be more distinct – as opposed to the drama and more sci-fi aspects, most of the episodes were geared towards horror and disturbing in some way. “Demon 79,” “Joan is Awful,” and “Beyond the Sea” are good examples of this. Now, the idea appears different. Yes, horror will still exist, but no longer in an obvious way.

Season 7 aims to be more experimental, but still returning to the essence of production. “You can expect a mix of genres and styles,” Brooker said in Netflix’s annual Geeked Week festival last year. “We’ve got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length. Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional.” The creator also noted it would be something “never done before.” Based on the recently released trailer, you can now get a good idea of what he was talking about. In addition to new stories and a return to the famous episode “USS Callister,” we now know Black Mirror Season 7 will bring back characters from the interactive movie, Bandersnatch.

A fan favorite and Emmy winner, the episode “USS Callister” from Season 4 tells the story of a video game programmer who creates a simulated reality where he is the captain of a spaceship, and his co-workers are his crew. Brooker previously revealed why he chose this story to revisit, and it was largely because of the cast and the episode’s ending. This will be the first time Black Mirror has done something like this, which is exciting. If it works, who knows if it will be repeated in the future? “Bandersnatch” is another that will seemingly be explored again, which is all the more intriguing as it is an interactive spin-off from the series. Although there’s no confirmation about how these characters are returning, the possibilities (like the paths in Bandersnatch) feel endless.

In Black Mirror, everything is connected; however, it was mostly just Easter eggs – and now, the series seems to be moving towards actually having a more direct connection. Above all, with technology at the heart of it.

Confirmed Cast for Black Mirror Season 7

In general, details about season 7 are being kept under wraps, with only a few confirmations left. Some actors had already been confirmed though including:

Awkwafina (Jackpot)

Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore)

Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record)

Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine)

Patsy Ferran (Firebrand)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099)

Osy Ikhile (Citadel)

Rashida Jones (Sunny)

Siena Kelly (Domino Day)

Billy Magnussen (Road House)

Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids)

Issa Rae (Barbie)

Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Michele Austin (Hard Truths)

Ben Bailey Smith (David Brent: Life on the Road)

Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing)

Josh Finan (Say Nothing)

James Nelson-Joyce (The Outlaws)

Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)

Jay Simpson (Pride & Prejudice, The Holiday)

Michael Workéyè (This Is Going to Hurt)

Now just hold your breath and get ready for what Black Mirror is going to bring. With a return to its roots and a renewed focus on technology, the new season promises to be even more unforgettable, shocking, and, of course, that chill down your spine.

Black Mirror Season 7 releases April 10 on Netflix.