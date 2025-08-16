After Six Years, The Boys’ Antony Starr Reflects on Playing the “Complicated Character” Homelander

With the fifth and final season of The Boys having wrapped production, Antony Starr is taking time to reflect on his time as Homelander. The actor shared a post on his Instagram account two days ago reflecting on his time as the controversial character, along with a slew of photos—a mixture of behind-the-scenes images and promotional images. The actor revealed that, while production wrapped a bit ago, he took some time to let things settle before he said goodbye to both the hit comic book adaptation and the controversial character he played, Homelander. “Been waiting a little to let things settle and try and process the end of this show.”

In the Instagram post, Starr begins by explaining that it’s difficult for him to truly put into rides what the show has meant for him. “The Boys. Difficult (for me) to put into words what an incredible ride this has been. How much life and growth has occurred. How amazing the team is,” Starr says, noting how much of a whirlwind it has been over the past six years. “It’s truly been the highlight of my career. When we began, I had no idea what was coming. This juggernaut left the station and never stopped. Except for that Covid moment. Oh and the strikes. That was a thing too. But apart from those two times, it never stopped, boldly making its mark on the television landscape. There’s nothing else like it. It lives in its own lane.”

The Boys has been a huge success for Amazon since it debuted back in July of 2019. The show, which is an adaptation of the comic book series of the same name, is an often satirical and disgusting take on superhero stories and has been known to consistently push the boundaries, usually with Starr’s Homelander at the forefront. The series has been a consistent performer for the streaming service, and while it’s nearing its end, there’s no denying the impact it has had on comic book adaptations and on the lives of its promising cast.

“At the end of the shoot, all there really is to say is- thank you. The incredible Canadian crew. The amazing production team. The insanely talented cast. The people at Amazon and Sony that took a chance on this insane thing(and made the great choice in casting me😂,tyyy)and all the other people that contributed in some way, big or small, to this beautiful, complex, warped, delicious show,” Starr continued in his post. “I love this show. And I love this character. Truly. I will dearly miss heading to work, knowing what we were aiming for but never knowing where we would find ourselves by the end of the day…only that we would have fun and it would be creatively rewarding in the extreme.”

Starr continued by calling Homelander a “complicated character,” one that allowed him the space and range to “discover and push boundaries” in a way the actor never expected. He concluded his post by saying, “Huge gratitude to my co-parent with this twisted gem of a character- Eric Kripke. We created a monster, sir. And I will miss him, and you. Til we roll out the last season. When I’ll see you. But this creative chapter is closed, and I’ll miss it, brother.”

Homelander is the most powerful and twisted member of The Seven. He’s known for being the Seven’s golden boy, despite the despicable things he often does behind-the-scenes, and sometimes out in the open. In reality, he’s far from a good guy and is often manipulative and unstable. Despite everything wrong with Homelander, Starr has consistently delivered a strong performance throughout every season of The Boys, with fans and critics often noting his presence as the screwed-up “hero” on screen.

As of now, the fifth and final season of The Boys does not yet have a release date, although it’s expected to hit Prime Video sometime next year. For now, fans can rewatch the first four seasons and relive Starr’s menacing presence as Homelander before he returns for one final season.