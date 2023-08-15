Agatha: Coven of Chaos - 5 Mystical Characters We Want to See in Kathryn Hahn Series

One of the few Marvel properties that managed to get principal photography out of the way before two labor strikes caused Hollywood to shut down, Agatha: Coven of Chaos is an upcoming Disney+ series promising to spin-off out of the events of WandaVision. Since little is really known about the series, we wanted to put our heads together and pitch some characters that we think could appear in the "elevated" Marvel show. "Coven of Chaos was so fun. I wanted very much to work with Kathryn Hahn, I think she's so great," Agatha star Aubrey Plaza told THR earlier this year. "And without saying anything really, I had a blast. I loved my character in that as well, and I think it's the most elevated Marvel material that's out there. So, it was cool to jump into that world with those people specifically." Keep scrolling to see which characters we think should be added to the cast of the upcoming Marvel show!

Morgan le Fay First Appearance: Black Knight #1 (March 1955) Who She Is: Morgan le Fay is a character similar to Thor in that she's part of a real-world mythology. While she doesn't appear alongside the Asgardian in Norse mythology, le Fay has been a major character in the stories of King Arthur. In the Marvel canon, which she has been a part of for nearly 80 years, she's a wicked sorceress that often aligns herself with Doctor Doom. Furthermore, she once found herself as the leader of the Darkholders, a group of mysticians that charged themselves with guarding the Darkhold, the ancient tome MCU fans first saw in WandaVision. Why She Fits: When people think of magical Marvel villains, le Fay is nearly always atop the list given her unruly ways. Though some reports have suggested Aubrey Plaza is playing a character original to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the Parks and Rec alumnus certainly has the chops to play an A-list villain such as Morgan le Fay. prevnext

Modred the Mystic First Appearance: Marvel Chillers #1 (July 1975) Who He Is: Like le Fay, Modred is a part of the Arthurian canon, often serving as a foil to both King Arthur and Merlin. The character's since been introduced to the Marvel stable of mystical characters, aligning himself with primarily villainous characters. Why He Fits: Modred is often linked to Chthon, the ultimate creator of the Darkhold. In fact, Chthon was even name-dropped during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, suggesting a potential link to the villain could be in the works—and Modred could be that link. prevnext

Jennifer Kale (and Man-Thing) First Appearance: Fear #11 (September 1972) Who She Is: Initially appearing as a Man-Thing villain, Jennifer Kale eventually broke good and aligned herself with some of Marvel's heroic teams such as the Midnight Suns and Legion of Night. Why She Works: Out of anyone on this list, Kale seems to be guaranteed to appear in Agatha: Coven of Chaos given recent comments by series star Sasheer Zamata. Given Marvel has traditionally allowed actors to lead the masses in other directions during press tours, however, there's always the possibility the actor was simply leading fans astray. If Kale is in the series, however, it's a brilliant storytelling move given the character is one of Marvel's most popular characters rooted in horror. She's often seen fighting for the greater good, and could be a helpful character to have around, not only for Agatha Harkness, but the MCU as a whole. prevnext

Arcanna First Appearance: Defenders #112 (July 1982) Who She Is: Arcanna Jones is often compared to Zatanna, a magic-wielder that's able to manipulate the energies found on the planet for her own good. She's virtually always been a member of the Squadron Supreme, Marvel's version of the Justice League, and she's been at the root of MCU theories a plenty. Why She Fits: Arcanna works on two fronts: she's a strong sorceress within the Marvel source material, and she's been a long-time member of the Squadron Supreme, a group that fans have long hoped would appear in the MCU. Marvel Studios could check off multiple boxes with the introductions of a single character, giving the studio another character that could have a big-time future within the franchise. prevnext