Agents of SHIELD’s Darren Barnet Shares Set Stories, Praises Patton Oswalt (Exclusive)

✖

Darren Barnet is best known for playing Paxton on Netflix's Never Have I Ever, and he was also recently seen in Agents of SHIELD. In the first two episodes of the show's seventh and final season, which took place in the 1930s, the actor portrayed Freddy Malick, the father of Powers Boothe's Gideon Malick. Barnet recently had a chat with ComicBook.com, and shared some stories about being on set and revealed what it was like to work with Patton Oswalt.

"It is one of the most well-oiled machines I've ever seen. I was welcomed so warmly by every single person," Barnet shared when asked what it was like to join a series towards its end. "That's what made it so enjoyable. I was eating lunch every day with Chloe Bennett and Jeff Ward. Jeff Ward and Henry [Simmons] and I were consistently just roasting each other, acting like a band of brothers, making fun of each other and cracking jokes. And it was a blast the whole time."

"That was amazing," Barnet said of getting to work alongside Oswalt. "Patton is just... I mean, I'll give you an example. He, at the end, when I shoot him and he says, 'You just jumped off a building, Freddy.' He ad-libbed that line. He, if I remember correctly, he put that line in to connect it with how my father jumped off a ledge. He's brilliant at what he does. And I held him in such high esteem already from what I've seen him in throughout the years, and it was amazing. I was trying my hardest to not ask him to do the Happy voice. I was a huge fan of the show and it was crazy. I was like, 'Wow, you're the guy that voices the little horse.' It's amazing... He's a chameleon."

In addition to Barnet and Ostwalt, the new season of Agents of SHIELD has also seen the return of Enver Gjokaj as Daniel Sousa. Many people were hoping Peggy Carter would turn up on the series and interact with Sousa one more time, but Hayley Atwell recently shut down any hope of that happening. Considering Peggy now believes Sousa is dead, we're not exactly surprised by this outcome. Recently, Chloe Bennet teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again.

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Darren Barnet, which includes how he prepared for his Hydra role, his thoughts on Never Have I Ever's representation, and his future goals.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.