Agents of SHIELD: New Photos Show the Team Rocking 1970s Looks

By Jamie Jirak

Tonight's episode of Agents of SHIELD, "A Trout in the Milk," is taking the team to the 1970s. We've already seen an exclusive look at the episode's opening credits and were treated to a clip of Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) and Rick Stoner (Patrick Warburton), which could mean big changes to Captain America: The Winter Soldier's timeline. In addition to the awesome clips, the folks at Marvel and ABC have also released photos of some of the characters in the upcoming episode.

After last week's episode, many fans have begun to speculate if the team will eventually time travel to the events of 2012's The Avengers, especially now that Sousa is making the journey with them. In addition to playing Sousa, Enver Gjokaj also portrayed a cop during the Battle of New York, which has led to speculation that the show will retcon the moment and make the officer a time-traveling Sousa. Recently, Gjokaj revealed that there had been previous talks about bringing his cop back for Agents of SHIELD, which has only fueled the theories. In the meantime, the team is definitely going to the 1970s, and you can check out some of their fierce looks in the images below...

Ming-Na Wen & Clark Gregg as Melinda May & Phil Coulson

(Photo: ABC)
Wen & Gregg as May & Coulson Again

(Photo: ABC)
Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson

(Photo: ABC)
Enver Gjokaj as Daniel Sousa

(Photo: ABC)
Gjokaj as Sousa Again

(Photo: ABC)
More Wen as May

(Photo: ABC)
Wen as May Again

(Photo: ABC)
Tobias Jelinek as Luke

(Photo: ABC)
And Finally, More Gregg as Coulson

(Photo: ABC)

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

