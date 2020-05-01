Agents of SHIELD Celebrates the Upcoming Final Season with May Tribute

✖

Happy May, everyone! Today is a bit of a bummer for most Marvel fans because last night was supposed to see the release of Black Widow in theaters, but it's been pushed back to November due to coronavirus-related shutdowns. However, today does mark another special occasion... We're officially in the premiere month of the seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD! The premiere episode debuts in a few weeks, so the official Twitter account for Agents of SHIELD decided to celebrate with a little May tribute. Of course, it's incredibly easy to make a video of the characters saying "May" over and over again because of our favorite fierce warrior, Agent Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen).

“It's gonna be a MAY premiere! Who else can't wait to watch Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD?,” @AgentsofSHIELD tweeted. The fun little video got a lot of love today, with sone commented from excited fans: “YES AGENT MAY MY QUEEN,” @darth_malfoy wrote. “AHHHH IM SO EXCITED BUT SO SAD ITS THE LAST SEASON,” @missameuricana added. “It’s Melinda May’s month, we love to see it,” @donnaandharvey replied. You can check out the clip in the post below:

It's gonna be a MAY premiere! Who else can't wait to watch Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD? pic.twitter.com/k9QC8uJOAX — Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) May 1, 2020

During the last couple of weeks, new Agents of SHIELD content has been pouring in. We learned that there will be an Agent Carter crossover, saw new behind-the-scenes photos, a poster, another poster, and multiple teasers. Earlier this week, the first full trailer for the season arrived and featured a clip from an episode as well as some exciting footage. It's no wonder the show has been a hot topic on social media.

Last year, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) teased the final season will please long term fans. "I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet explained. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. "For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun,” she teased. “When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."

Agents of SHIELD returns on May 27th.

