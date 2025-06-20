Trailer for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Released

Ever since It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 14’s release in 2019, there have been agonizing two-year waits for the next batch of laughs. Season 14 ended with “Waiting for Big Mo,” which seemed to indicate that the Gang was growing tired of making the show, but then in that episode’s final moments it confirmed that no, Paddy’s Pub is still open for self-serving, crass business. Season 15 then had the Gang go to Ireland for half of the eight total episodes (the new norm for a season of the show) while Season 16 brought in Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and their Dos Hombres Mezcal for an episode poking fun at celebrities pushing their own branded booze (e.g. Four Walls Whiskey, owned by It’s Always Sunny‘s Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day).

In other words, Always Sunny has still found ways to remain fresh, hilarious, and smart. We now have an idea of how Season 17 will keep that creative ball rolling, as the trailer for the newest batch of episodes has been released online.

jesse palmer and danny devito on it’s always sunny in philadelphia

Season 17 will debut with “The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary,” the second half of the crossover with, well, Abbott Elementary. The first half of that crossover, Abbott‘s “Volunteers,” aired back in January, and while it was definitely funny it couldn’t contain but so much of Sunny‘s trademark dark humor. Now we get to see how the Abbott gang fares when they’re forced to sink down to Always Sunny‘s level of depravity.

What else is in store for Charlie Kelly, Ronald McDonald, and Frank, Dee, and Dennis Reynolds? One of the more prominently featured episodes in the Season 17 trailer has Frank as the love-seeking lead on The Golden Bachelor. That said, “love” is a strong word for what Frank is actually looking for (he seems to immedately go for a woman who calls herself “C**k Chewa”).

There are a few other key moments outside clips from the Abbott Elementary and Golden Bachelor-related episodes too. In one episode, Charlie seems to have cut off all of his facial hair, making him look like a totally different person. Another clip has Dennis and Mac dressed up as paramedics, with the latter delivering a gut punch to a choking man.

Rickety Cricket is back, too. And this time with dreadlocks! The last time we saw Cricks was in Season 16’s “The Gang Gets Cursed,” when he tagged along while Mac finally met MLB second baseman Chase Utley. Other returning characters include the Waitress and Uncle Jack.

It also seems that Paddy’s will be hosting a highly attended slapping competition, in which Dee will take part. Speaking of Dee, she at one point hangs off the back of a car like Marty McFly in Back to the Future, provided Marty was also dealing with a garish shoulder wound.

