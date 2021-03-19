Amazon's The Boys and Star Jack Quaid Featured as Jeopardy! Clue

✖

Some creatives wait a lifetime to be featured as an answer on Jeopardy! but with just two seasons under its belt, Amazon's The Boys and series star Jack Quaid have found themselves in exquisite company. During tonight's episode, one category in the Double Jeopardy round was simply titled "Boys" with the $1600 clue reading: "The son of actors Dennis & Meg, he battles abusive superheroes on TV's, 'The Boys.'" "Who is Jack Quaid?" was the correct response and one contestant managed to nab it quickly. Quaid himself noticed the video online and tweeted his response saying: "I would’ve also accepted: 'A big gigantic pool-noodle with floppy floppy arms' but hey I’m honored."

Production on the third season of The Boys is underway now but an official window for when the new episodes could premiere on Amazon Prime Video hasn't yet been confirmed. Fans of the series will recall season two of the series ended with Quaid's Hughie and Erin Moriarty's Annie making amends and rekindling their romance, with the former going off to take on a new job (unknowingly for the secret supe, Victoria Neuman) and Starlight deciding to stick it out with The Seven and return to work at the tower.

"We should very much be worried about Hughie working for her," creator Eric Kripke previously said in an interview with TVLine. "Poor Hughie, he really thought he was like standing up on his own and expressing some independence and doing things the right way, and he’s walked right into the lion’s, which is something he’s going to have to deal with in Season 3, for sure."

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but given the time it will take to shoot eight episodes and then finish a lengthy post-production process there could be an entire year without new episodes of The Boys.

In the meantime, Quaid can next be seen in the upcoming fifth Scream movie, appropriately titled "Scream," where he joins franchise heavyweights including Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette, as Dewey Riley, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, and Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks. Scream hits theaters on January 14, 2022.

As for Jeopardy! the hunt for a permanent new host for the game show is still underway, currently anchor Katie Couric is hosting.