Another New The Simpsons Movie Is Happening (& It’s Not What Anyone Ever Expected)

Next year, Springfield is set to return to the silver screen as The Simpsons Movie 2 will hit theaters on September 3rd, 2027. While the long-running Fox animated series has never had a movie that entirely focuses on some of the supporting characters of the show, things might be changing. One filmmaker on social media recently confirmed that they would be entering the world of Springfield with a film that has yet to be announced. When it comes to the big bads that threaten the Fox animated world, there is one that stands above the rest and is more than worthy of a film of his own.

Recently, filmmaker Boots Riley confirmed that he was currently developing a Simpsons movie that will focus entirely on Mr. Burns. In his entertainment career, Riley has helped to create projects like Sorry to Bother You and I’m a Virgo. The announcement happened thanks to a recent reveal from playwright Anne Washburn, who created a live-action project spoofing The Simpsons dubbed “Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play.” While this play isn’t quite a story that takes place in Springfield, it does revolve entirely around the antagonist who runs Springfield’s Nuclear Power Plant. In creating an adaptation of this play, Riley stated, “This is a true thing,” following a social media post confirming an upcoming cinematic adaptation of the production. You can see the social media post below.

This is a true thing. https://t.co/V3sH0o9292 — Boots Riley (@BootsRiley) January 11, 2026

What is This Post-Electric Production?

For those who haven’t heard of Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play, the live-action production first began in 2012 and has continued running performances ever since. While Mr. Burns might be in the title, this production focuses on a world that is very unlike Springfield. Focusing on characters that are living in a post-apocalyptic world, the protagonists find themselves attempting to remember the events of a specific Simpsons episode, only to travel through the countryside to recreate the adventures of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. During the play’s story, they create a new iteration of the series, with Mr. Burns performing one of his most evil actions to date.

For over three decades, voice actor Harry Shearer has brought Mr. Burns to life, and even in his 80s, he still returns to Springfield year after year. To this day, the Nuclear Power Plant villain still causes major chaos in Springfield, mostly thanks to his pursuit of the almighty dollar. As of the writing of this article, The Simpsons has been renewed up to season forty, meaning we have at least three additional seasons to witness the evil actions Mr. Burns takes. While a release date has yet to be announced for Riley Boots’ production, we have to imagine that it will be predominantly live-action, though we could see a world where Burns appears in his animated form to help push along this fictional story.

