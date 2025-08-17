The Arrowverse Nearly Ruined One of DC’s Most Wholesome Friendships

Unlike the DC Extended Universe, which likes to pit its heroes against each other, the Arrowverse goes out of its way to make everyone friendly. Sure, Team Arrow, Team Flash, the Legends, and Team Supergirl can have issues, but they all come together at the end of the day, putting their differences aside to save their cities. Of course, characters from different shows are able to mingle with one another as well, leading to partnerships like Green Arrow and The Flash, who work together on several occasions and always find time to sneak away at the end of a crossover to get a beer together.

Based on his status, it would be fair to assume that Superman also has his fair share of friends in the Arrowverse. After all, he’s a legend on Earth-38, revealing himself years before his cousin, Kara Zor-El, makes her debut as Supergirl. However, there’s one character that has serious beef with the Man of Steel, which is a shame because they’re a great duo in other DC media.

Superman and Martian Manhunter Don’t Get Along in the Arrowverse

Supergirl gets to have the spotlight to herself in the first season of her solo series. While there are references to Superman and his exploits, he’s nowhere to be seen, as he calls Metropolis his home, while Kara patrols the skies of National City. It becomes clear pretty quickly that Supergirl needs a support system, so she begins working with the Department of Extranormal Operations, aka the D.E.O., led by Hank Henshaw. Throughout Season 1, Hank begins exhibiting strange behavior, and when other people catch on, he reveals that he’s actually J’onn J’onzz, otherwise known as the Martian Manhunter. Having another superhero around isn’t much of an issue, but things get complicated when Superman comes around in Season 2.

When Kal-El arrives in National City, Kara takes him straight to the D.E.O., wanting to show off her cousin to all her friends. While Winn Schott starts to geek out immediately, the hero gets an ice-cold welcome from J’onn, which makes it clear that the two have history. Things are tense at the D.E.O. headquarters until it comes to light that J’onn keeps Kryptonite around in case a Kryptonian ever goes rogue. Superman doesn’t appreciate J’onn having little faith in him, but it’s a matter of world security for the D.E.O., especially with another member of the El family flying around. After battling Metallo together, the two come to an understanding, and Superman takes the Kryptonite with him to the Fortress of Solitude. It’s just a shame that J’onn couldn’t work through his issues earlier because few characters in the DC Universe understand him better than Superman.

Martian Manhunter Knows What It’s Like to Be the Last of an Alien Race

Both Superman and Martian Manhunter come to Earth after losing their homeworlds, but their paths diverge thereafter. While Clark Kent gets to grow up on a farm with a loving family, J’onn has to hide his real appearance and find a way to fit into society. Thankfully, the Justice League becomes the Martian Manhunter’s new family, one that doesn’t care what color he is or whether he can read people’s minds. The comic books do a wonderful job of portraying J’onn’s journey, showing him grow from someone skeptical of humanity to one of its sworn protectors. However, the Justice League cartoon does an even better job, especially in the Season 2 episode “Comfort and Joy,” which features the best Superman and Martian Manhunter team-up.

Around the holidays, the entire Justice League finds different ways to celebrate, such as The Flash working with the Ultra-Humanite to deliver gifts to children. Superman wants some peace and quiet, though, so he heads back to Smallville and invites the Martian Manhunter to join him. Despite finding the human customs strange, J’onn enjoys feeling like a part of the Kent family and learns all he can about the people who are important to them. He also finds a way to remember his people by singing a song in his native tongue, allowing Clark to learn a little more about his friend. The Arrowverse has its reasons for starting Superman and the Martian Manhunter off on the wrong foot, but it’s a shame that drama takes the place of wholesome moments like the one from Justice League.

