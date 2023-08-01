Barbie-Themed Backyard Is Every Fan's Dream(house)

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge just showed off an impressive backyard renovation. HGTV is keeping Barbie summer rolling with its competition show. A number of constructions pros and other experts have been tasked with creating a dwelling worthy of the iconic doll herself. PEOPLE got access to an exclusive clip of the backyard design for this week's episode. In the "backyard pink party pad" people are going to get a kick out what these pros have done with the place. Brian and Mika Kledinschmidt from 100 Day Dream Home have made the backyard oasis into a reality with their work..

As fans who have seen the movie know, it's not Barbie if there's not a massive waterslide. (In a bit of an upgrade, this one even has real water!) The designers even included a lifeguard tower like in the film. So, everything is ready for fun in the sun. Judges Tiffany Brooks and Jonathan Adler were super impressed with their handiwork. Host Ashley Graham said, "This is so crazy!" as shed walked in. Marsai Martin also had her breath taken away.

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge Currently Soaking Up Rays on HGTV

(Photo: HGTV)

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge is off and rolling on HGTV. Warner Bros. Discovery showcased the home-improvement competition series earlier this summer. During the upfront presentation, the company knew fans would get a kick out of all the pink design drama. Over on Max, viewers looking for a little bit more Barbie have found it in spades with Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.!

HGTV describes this summer's fun: "During the series, 15 talented HGTV home design and renovation experts and one celebrated Food Network chef will participate in the creation of Barbie's Dreamhouse, including: Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate); Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) and Antonia Lofaso (Beachside Brawl); Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab); Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer); Christina Hall and James Bender (Christina on the Coast); Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block); Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home); and Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams (Luxe for Less)."

"Teams will overhaul areas of the home with an era-specific style, such as an early 1960s atomic age kitchen, a '70s disco vibe for Ken's Den and a main bedroom decked out in '80s glam," they added.

AirBnB Got In on Barbie-Mania

An AirBnB listing featuring a similar design to the Dreamhouses in the movies popped up before Barbie hit theaters. People all over social media couldn't get over how perfect it looked from a distance. The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge drilled down into this aesthetic just as hard. And, it had the added bonus of seeing the transformation over time too. Check out the listing's description for yourself right here!

"Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night. I've added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse. Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!"

