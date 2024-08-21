Beavis and Butt-Head Gets New Funko Pops After An 11-Year Wait

Beavis and Butt-Head Funko Pops

Funko is set to drop a ton of new Pop figures this week, but two of the most interesting collections are inspired by iconic tv shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Beavis and Butt-Head. Both of these fandoms have endured a very long wait between Funko Pop figure releases, especially Beavis and Butt-Head, which got its first and only Pop figure release way back in 2013. If you wanted to get those figures now, they would set you back hundreds of dollars each on eBay. However, pre-orders for the new figures will be available starting today, August 21st at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $59+) and here on Amazon.

The new Beavis and Butt-Head Pop figure lineup includes The Great Cornholo and Beavis and Butt-Head in their Burger World uniforms. If you grew up watching the show in the ’90s and/or you have enjoyed the rebooted animated series and viral Ryan Gosling SNL sketch than this wave of Pop figures is definitely for you. Just make sure that you have plenty of TP on hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch Beavis and Butt-Head

If you wanted to check out more of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head before Season 3 premieres on Comedy Central next year, you can now find the first two seasons now streaming with Paramount+. There’s also the full Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe feature film to check out with Paramount+ as well, and they tease the new movie as such:

“A tale that technically spans two centuries, ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe’ promises to sit atop all future lists of the Dumbest Science Fiction Movies Ever Made. The saga begins when Beavis and Butt-Head wind up at space camp through ‘creative sentencing’ from a juvenile court judge in 1998. Mistaking a docking simulator for something else (huh huh), Beavis and Butt-Head excel at it and are asked to join the space shuttle mission in a PR move.

After ruining the mission, they are left for dead in space and end up going through a black hole and reemerging back on Earth in 2022, only to discover a very different world – and find themselves considered Buttholes of Interest by the NSA, the governor of Texas, and a highly intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe. Also they almost lose their virginity, but don’t.”