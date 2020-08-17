Ben 10 Fans React to Tom Holland Fan Casting

Ben 10 is trending and fans are remembering the original run of the show on social media. SpiderMonkey23 dropped a great edit of Spider-Man star Tom Holland as the Alien Force version of the character and the Internet did its thing. As with everything concerning the MCU star there were a lot of fans for and against the choice of him as the face of the beloved CN original. On one hand, once you see the edit, it’s hard to shake the idea of him as the teenage hero. But, on the other, Holland will soon be a bit too old to conceivably play a teen Ben Tennyson. That didn’t stop fans from weighing in, and as an added bonus, SpiderMonkey23 also dropped some other work of the young Ben and Ben 10,000 from the future.

It feels like ages ago but Ben 10 came along for Cartoon Network at a great time. The channel had been rediscovering its groove in the mid-Aughts and the program felt like a natural fit in most programming blocks due to it’s action-heavy focus. Things are a little bit different now with the property, but the creators think there is room for deeper storytelling too. Man of Action members Steven T. Seagle and Duncan Roselau explained that duality to Comicbook.com before the reboot released.

“The stuff that happens on TV is Ben at 10 on his never-ending vacation — the best vacation ever, because he also gets to be a superhero — but then online we’ve been doing a second screen thing that’s called Alien Worlds, which is much more in-depth about the aliens and he planets that they come from and some of the backstories and the drama,” said Rouleau.

“Watching them separately, you get very different kind soft tones, but then watching the show, you see these aliens and it makes sense. The nice thing is that Ben is also a coming-of-age story. He’s getting a sense for himself within the universe,” he continued. “It’s kind of nice to have that information before he does so that you can watch him discover his powers and use them in a way that maybe an adult might not — and you’re getting it without it having to be told in a kind of pedantic way in the narrative. It’s been a lot of fun constructing it this way.”

