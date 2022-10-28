ComicBook Nation: Black Panther 2 Reactions, James Gunn's New DC Studios Role

The ComicBook Nation team discusses James Gunn becoming the head of DC Studios and the new DC Universe franchise! PLUS we break down the first reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; LIVE-REACT to Venom 3 getting a director, and breakdown the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailers! This week's review is all about new TV shows: Amazon's The Periphral and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi!

Here's what Phase Zero hosts Brandon Davis and Aaron Perine said after seeing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at its premiere:

Aaron: "#BlackPantherWakandaForever is an emotional journey well worth the wait. I really loved that movie! | Namor! More on him later. Safe to say he'll be a favorite | Angela Bassett brings down the house pretty much anytime she speaks. #WakandaForever | Just a very pensive film that left me wondering about life. (I enjoy that probably the most) The most interesting choice to close out Phase 4. | Also Ironheart is SPECIAL."

BD: "#BlackPanther #WakandaForever is epic, especially in scope. Namor is one of the better villains the MCU has had to offer. Tenoch Huerta just kills it! Emotions are heavy. Ryan Coogler ups his game on the action. It's a lot to take in, balance so much, and is powerfully good."

