CBS’ Early Edition Reboot Casts Star Trek Into Darkness Star Alice Eve

CBS’ rebooted pilot of Early Edition has officially found its star. On Thursday, it was announced that Star Trek Into Darkness and Iron Fist alum Alice Eve will be starring in the pilot, which is inspired by the late-1990s drama series of the same name. Eve will be portraying Beth, a gender-swapped version of the role portrayed by Kyle Chandler on the original series. The new Early Edition follows an ambitious but uncompromising journalist who starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today and finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it.

Eve’s Beth is the Executive Producer of KSEA, a local Seattle TV news station. A journalist/investigative reporter since she was a kid, Beth is very focused on getting the story no matter what – which sometimes puts her at odds with her beloved mentor, Tommy, who believes that the most important thing about a story is the people and its human toll.

The rebooted Early Edition pilot will be written and executive produced by Melissa Glenn (Zoo, Beauty and the Beast), with DeVon Franklin and Bob Brush executive producing, and Jenna Nicholson co-executive producing. The series would be a co-production between Sony Pictures Television, AFFIRM Television, and CBS Studios.

The original version of Early Edition was a hit for CBS upon the time of its airing, and featured an ensemble cast that also included Shanésia Davis-Williams, Fisher Stevens, Kristy Swanson, Myles Jeffrey, Billie Worley, Ron Dean, William Devane, Constance Marie, and Tess Harper.

“I was pleasantly surprised,” Chandler said of the show’s success in a 1996 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I think people like the show. It has got something that’s different to it. It has got some smart writing.”

“I think that, going in, there was kind of an expectation by the network and the people around it that what they needed was a [Touched by an Angel], so we didn’t know if the little bit of edge the show has and the quirkier feel of it would play or not,” Brush echoed at the time. “Astonishingly enough, people seem to be embracing it.”

If this new version of Early Edition goes to series, it would be the latest reboot or revival in CBS’ arsenal, with the network considering a television adaptation of True Lies, and hits like The Equalizer and Magnum P.I. already airing.

