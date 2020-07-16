Child's Play Creator Teases Chucky News Incoming

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

A reboot of the original Child's Play landed in theaters last year, but original writer Don Mancini is still moving forward with his own TV series continuation of the original franchise, with Mancini taking to social media to tease some exciting updates about the killer doll coming imminently. News of the update came from the filmmaker's official Instagram account, with his first post merely being an image reading "Chucky Did It" with a comment claiming that fans would find out what he did at some point today. Given that San Diego Comic-Con was set to be held next week, a time when a number of announcements are made about new movies and TV shows, we wouldn't be surprised if we're given an official look at the new TV series that normally would have debuted at the convention.

The original Child's Play hit theaters in 1988, depicting the terrors of a murderer injecting his spirit into the body of a pint-sized doll, which went on to earn six sequels. While later films in the series skipped the traditional theatrical release strategy, what's exceptional about the narrative is that Mancini has written all entries into the proper series, even directing the later installments. The 2019 reboot had no connection to Mancini and his mythology.

Mancini teased earlier this year what we can expect from the TV show.

View this post on Instagram 🄵🄸🄽🄳.🄾🅄🅃.🅆🄷🄰🅃.🄸🅃.🄸🅂.🅃🄾🄼🄾🅁🅁🄾🅆. A post shared by Don Mancini (@realdonmancini) on Jul 15, 2020 at 3:45pm PDT

“With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films,” Mancini revealed to SYFY WIRE. “But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up.”

Stay tuned for details on the Chucky series.

Are you looking forward to the new show? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.