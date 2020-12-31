Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star Explains Why There Needs to Be a Riverdale Crossover

✖

The final episodes of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debut on Thursday to close out the fan-favorite Archie Comics-inspired series and even though the series is ending, series star Kiernan Shipka is still all for a crossover with the other Archie Comics-inspired series, The CW's Riverdale. While a proper crossover between the two series has never happened, Shipka things the time is right for it to happen for one simple reason: the folks in Riverdale need a witch now more than ever.

During a recent roundtable interview (via CBR) Shipka, who plays Sabrina Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, said that with everything that's gone on in Riverdale, Archie and the gang need "a bit of extra power" to deal with the crazy.

"Honestly, I just think Riverdale could use a witch," Shipka said. "They're going through a ton of stuff and they need some celestial whatever kind of vibes! They need a bit of extra power, they need someone who knows reincarnation, necromancy. They need that in their world and, I don't know, I just think it would be a fun world if the two collided at some point."

Fans have long wanted a crossover between Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale and while news of Sabrina's cancellation was difficult news, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed in October that Part Five of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina very well may have delivered that crossover. At the time, he shared promo art from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic artist Robert hack, which confirmed simply "the witches of Riverdale are coming."

At this point, it's unclear what that "Witch War" storyline would have looked like, especially since Aguirre-Sacasa himself told ComicBook.com that any real crossover between the two series would have required for a meaningful storyline and not just a gimmick.

"If we were to ever do it, it would have to be more meaningful than a gimmick and really reveal character and really push the story forward," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "I absolutely think there is a universe where that happens, but you would want it to really resonate with that and really make it thoughtful and make it deep and special. There's tons of Easter eggs, allusions to other Archie characters in Sabrina, and I think that's a really fun element of it."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

Part 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on Thursday, December 31st.