Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Tati Gabrielle Cast In Netflix's You Season 3

✖

After resuming production earlier this month, Netflix's You will add an actor from another of the streaming giant's original series to its cast. Tati Gabrielle -- known for her role in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as Prudence Night, Sabrina's rival and leader of the Weird Sisters -- will join You in its third season. Netflix announced the news via Twitter. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fan-favorite Tati Gabrielle has joined the cast of You Season 3!" the tweet reads. "She'll play Marienne, a smart, no-nonsense librarian who lives in Joe & Love's neighborhood and doesn't let much get by her."

In October, Netflix announced that Scott Speedman had joined the cast. You is a psychological thriller based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name and asks, "What would you do for love?" In the first season, a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer. He decides he's willing to do anything for love, including using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate details of her life to get close to her. A charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as Joe quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.

In the show's second season, Joe moves from New York to Los Angeles, assumes a new identity, and falls in love again. It isn't long before he begins falling into his old patterns. The second season concludes with Joe and his new girlfriend, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), moving into a suburban neighborhood.

Netflix says Scott Speedman will "play Matthew, a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He's reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn ... all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath." Fans are eager to see how Matthew becomes a part of Joe and Love's life.

You's first two seasons starred Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry, Shay Mitchell, Victoria Pedretti, Jenna Ortega, James Scully, Ambyr Childers, and Carmela Zumbado. Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble created the series, which debuted in 2018. The first season adapted the events of Kepnes' first novel, You. The second season drew from its sequel, Hidden Bodies. Kepnes hasn't published a sequel to Hidden Bodies, meaning even fans of the novels don't know what to expect from You's third season.

