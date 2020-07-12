Comic-Con@Home to Feature Science-Themed Agents of SHIELD Panel

✖

Like so many 2020 events, San Diego Comic-Con had to be canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns. However, the celebration gets to live online this year with Comic-Con@Home. The event will feature hundreds of online panels and virtual exhibits that fans can enjoy from the comfort and safety of home online. The schedule was just released, and it features some fun panels, including one dedicated to Agents of SHIELD. While this panel isn't the celebration of the show's final season that we were hoping for, it does sound like an interesting discussion. Titled "Agents of SHIELD - The Stories and Science of Mutants, Androids, Space Travel, and Aliens," this panel is taking place on July 25th at 3 PM PT and will feature a couple of actors from the series as well as writers and scientists. You can check out the description below:

"For seven seasons Marvel's Agents of SHIELD has managed to take us on one wild ride after another. The show is coming to an end with season seven, which premiered on May 27, and we are excited to celebrate the show with this panel. It is one thing to explore the amazing, and sometimes scary, abilities of Inhumans (mutants), and quite another to take these stories into a matrix-like world, into space and even on a time-traveling adventure. Join the Fleet Science Center and executive producers, writers, and actors from Marvel's immensely popular TV show Agents of SHIELD, as they reveal how these stories came to life and discuss with San Diego scientists if they got the science right."

"Panelists are Jeffrey Bell (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD showrunner, executive producer, and writer), Andrea Decker (Fleet Science Center, moderator), Dr. Virginia De Sa (professor in the Cognitive Science Department at UC San Diego), Elizabeth Henstridge (actor, Jemma Simmons), Dr. Anila Kanchan Madiraju (research associate at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies), Melissa Miller (scientist and science writer at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography), James Oliver (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD co-producer and writer), Sharla Oliver (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD co-producer and writer), Dr. Troy Sandberg (postdoctoral researcher at UC San Diego), Joel Stoffer (actor, Enoch), and Craig Titley (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD executive producer and writer)." When the time comes, the panel can be watched on YouTube here.

While we wish the show's final season could have gotten a huge send-off with the entire cast, we're especially excited to see Henstridge on the line-up, and will definitely be tuning in to learn about the science behind the Marvel series.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

