The Walking Dead Star Andrew Lincoln Was Supposed to Star in Creepshow Season 2

✖

The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln nearly had a reunion with producer Greg Nicotero for a small part in the Shudder streaming series Creepshow, though that opportunity ultimately never came to fruition. This anecdote was revealed during a conversation with Collider, though Season Two of Creepshow was one of the many productions that was delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the scheduling of the guest role and concerns regarding travel during the pandemic preventing the guest spot from happening. However, with a Season Three of Creepshow already confirmed, we wouldn't be surprised if Lincoln makes an appearance at some point in the future.

When Collider revealed that Nicotero had confirmed the plans for a "great" guest spot, Lincoln retorted, "That’s true. It’s really, really true. He did have a great one. And I was thinking about getting on the plane as well, ’cause he’s shooting in Atlanta.”

The new season of the series was set to head into production this past March, only to be shut down days before the shoot kicked off due pandemic restrictions. Luckily, Shudder announced earlier this month that production had finally resumed for a 2021 premiere.

“I’ve never been happier to get behind the camera as I am today," Nicotero shared in a statement. "After missing our shoot date in March by just over 48 hours, Season Two of Creepshow hits the ground running as cameras begin to roll. The cast and crew have a level of excitement and enthusiasm I’ve never seen before and it’s inspiring. So many of us in the entertainment industry have been waiting for the day we can begin to do what we do best — to have some fun together creating new worlds, new adventures, and new thrills.”

Shudder also revealed initial details about four of this season’s segments, which will be directed by Greg Nicotero. Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project) will star in “Shapeshifters Anonymous” Parts One and Two, written by Greg Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call) about an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group; Keith David (The Thing), Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser), and Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead) will star in “Pesticide,” written by Frank Dietz (I Hate Kids), in which an exterminator makes an infernal bargain; and “Model Kid,” written by returning Creepshow writer John Esposito (Season One’s “Night of the Paw”), is about a 12-year-old monster fan who turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality. Additional titles, casting, and directors will be announced soon.

Stay tuned for details on the new season of Creepshow.

Do you wish Lincoln could have appeared on the show? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!