Daredevil: Born Again Villain Actor Addresses Potential Season 2 Return

The actor of one of the most terrifying villains in Daredevil: Born Again has commented on his possible return in the upcoming second season of the Marvel Cinematic Universe revival series. Daredevil: Born Again brought Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock back as the Man Without Fear seven years after his Netflix series was cancelled, and pitted him against some of his most iconic adversaries, including the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel). Hunter Doohan also made his MCU debut the infamous serial killer known as Muse, and he now wants to return in Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

“I would love that,” Hunter Doohan suggested to IndieWire when asked whether Muse would return in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. “That character was so fun. I don’t know, one, why people see me as a serial killer so much, or two, why I seem to get shot in every single TV show I do.” Bastian Cooper’s Muse tortured and killed seemingly random New Yorkers in Born Again season 1, using their drained blood to paint political graffiti. Muse was apparently killed by Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) during a battle with Daredevil, but Doohan still wants his haunting villain to return.

In Marvel Comics, Muse’s human identity has never been revealed, even to this day. He made his first appearance in 2016’s Daredevil (Vol. 5) #11, introduced as an Inhuman who used gruesome and brutal art as a protest against the NYPD and the Mayor of New York, Wilson Fisk. Daredevil: Born Again altered this drastically – he has been given a name, a fleshed-out backstory, and his Inhuman identity has been removed, with him instead showing a passion and adeptness for martial arts. This was a controversial change for the character, but left us wanting to see him get more development.

Despite his death at the hands of Heather Glenn in Daredevil: Born Again season 1, episode 7, “Art for Art’s Sake,” many want to see Muse return in season 2. Some have theorized that the version we saw in season 1 may not have been the actual Muse, or that his Inhuman abilities could somehow emerge postmortem. Whatever the case may be, it would be brilliant to see Muse return to terrorize the citizens of the Wilson Fisk-controlled New York City once again. Should he return, Muse will join an exciting story for Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

The primary antagonists of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 are Wilson Fisk’s Kingpin and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force, who have more power and influence than ever before after putting New York under martial law. There is speculation that Kingpin will recruit more villains to enforce his anti-vigilante laws – as he does with the Thunderbolts units in Marvel Comics’ Devil’s Reign event from 2021. Luckily, Daredevil will be joined by the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), the White Tiger (Camila Rodriguez), and even the returning Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) in the battle against Fisk, making us even more excited for the upcoming season.

