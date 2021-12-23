Vincent D’Onofrio Reveals the Marvel Heroes He Wants Kingpin to Fight After Hawkeye

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Hawkeye, “So This Is Christmas?” The “big guy” dressed in red and white is making a list — and checking it twice. No, not Santa Claus: Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime (Vincent D’Onofrio). After his defeats at the hands of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil and then the new Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop), the Kingpin is setting his sights on more Marvel heroes — if he survived his seemingly fatal final encounter with Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) in the season finale of Hawkeye.

Asked by TVLine to name which adversaries he hopes his Kingpin next faces in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, D’Onofrio said, “In the comic runs, it was Punisher, Spider-Man and Daredevil. That would be cool.”

Fisk already squared off with street-level vigilantes Matt Murdock and Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), the Punisher, in Marvel’s Daredevil. In Episode 6 of Hawkeye, the Kingpin tells Kazi (Fra Fee), “The people need to be reminded that the city belongs to me.”

Another hero who won’t see eye-to-eye with the Kingpin is Spider-Man (Tom Holland), the friendly neighborhood web-slinger who goes for a Christmastime-swing to end Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Fisk firmly in the MCU, Holland hopes to see his wall-crawler go up against his comic book enemy the Kingpin in a Spider-Man 4.

“I think there are some interesting villains. I think Madame Web could be something that is really interesting and we could do it in our own way,” Holland said in a recent interview. “I’d really like to come up against Wilson Fisk.”

In the comics, Fisk survives being shot point-blank by Maya in the pages of Daredevil. In a separate interview with Collider, the Daredevil and Hawkeye star said he doesn’t yet know if the Kingpin will live on in spinoff Echo — or return elsewhere in the MCU.

“I can comment personally. I can’t comment about any fact because [Marvel Studios] just don’t tell me,” D’Onofrio said when asked to confirm Fisk’s fate in the Hawkeye finale. “So, it made me hope that it would continue and it still makes me feel that way. I mean, in my mind, she definitely shot him. And, I walked away from Daredevil, at first I thought, ‘Maybe he’ll come back somehow.’ And then very quickly after that, I thought I was walking away for good.”

All episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

