DC's Stargirl: "Frenemies Chapter Five: The Thief" Photos Released

After a brief, week-long break, DC's Stargirl returns this Wednesday with "Frenemies — Chapter Five: The Thief", the fifth episode of The CW series' third season. The previously released preview revealed that while Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) spends time helping Cameron Mahkent (Hunter Sansone), it takes her away from the JSA a bit, prompting them to work with Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) — who might just have a few issues with his temper. But viewers also know that there have been some mysterious and suspicious things going on with Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) as well, and from the looks of things in the photos, it seems that both aspects of things will come into play in the episode.

"I think it's because she doesn't necessarily trust everyone to that point yet. This is a very personal experience she's going through, and it could be potentially super embarrassing," DeLacy previously told us about Cindy's situation this season. "It's very scary. She actually doesn't really even know what's happening just yet and so to ask for help without any substance or any backstory in that sort of way, she would have to put her heart away and she would have to look a little ugly or a little vulnerable. And it's really difficult for her to do that, even with this newfound friendship she has with Courtney."

You can check out the episode synopsis below and then read on for the photos.

SECRETS AND LIES — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) continues to secretly help Cameron (Hunter Sansone), the team notices she's pulling away from her role as the JSA leader. Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) approach Cindy (Meg DeLacy) with a proposition. Finally, Yolanda's (Yvette Monreal) decision to follow her intuition leads her to make a shocking discovery. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Joel McHale, Joy Osmanski and Neil Hopkins also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Steve Harper.

