SPOILER Comes to DC's Stargirl in "Frenemies Chapter Nine The Monsters"

The CW may have announced this week that DC's Stargirl will be coming to an end with its current, third season, but the season isn't over just yet and this week's episode, "Frenemies — Chapter Nine: The Monsters" made it clear that there's still a lot of wild twist and turns left as the JSA tries to solve their final mystery. While much of this week's episode focused on Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) deciding to come clean to Cameron Mahkent (Hunter Sansone) about the JSA, his father, and pretty much everything, Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) had a mission of their own and it led the pair — along with Thunderbolt (Seth Green) — to what might be the most surprising reveal of not just the season but the series to date.

While Courtney sought to come clean to Cameron, something that ended up involving the rest of the JSA and ended in a showdown with Cameron's grandparents, Mike and Jakeem were determined to track down Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg DeLacey) who had left town after it was discovered that she had stolen The Gambler's laptop and that she was undergoing a physical transformation much like her father, Dragon King, had. Their search for Cindy led the pair to one of Dragon King's labs, this one located tucked away on a rural farm, but the boys don't find Cindy. Instead, they come face to face with something much more unexpected and far more terrifying: Ultra-Humanite.

Who is Ultra-Humanite?

First appearing in Action Comics #13 from 1939, Ultra-Humanite has the distinction of being the first supervillain to appear in DC Comics and while he first faced off with Superman, he's also a major foe of the Justice Society of America as well. Ultra-Humanite is mad scientist/criminal mastermind with a frail body but a wildly advanced intellect who, eventually, transfers his consciousness into the body of an albino gorilla, making himself a major super villain on Earth-Two in the Silver Age of comics where he becomes a regular foe of the JSA.

As for what Ultra-Humanite is doing in DC's Stargirl, given the character's long and rich comics history the possibilities are fairly limitless, but it's worth paying particular attention to what might be the best-known story featuring the fan-favorite villain, 2002's "Stealing Thunder" arc from JSA #32-37. That storyline saw Ultra-Humanite take over the body of an aged Johnny Thunder and deceive Jakeem into handing over the pink pen…and Thunderbolt in the process. It's worth noting that that particular storyline is from the JSA run written by Geoff Johns, who just so happens to be DC's Stargirl's showrunner.

