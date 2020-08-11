DC's Stargirl Season 1 Finale Has Surprising Avengers: Endgame Cameo

✖

DC's Stargirl's season finale saw the Justice Society of America face off against the Injustice Society of America in an attempt to stop the villain team from brainwashing millions into following along with their vision for a New America and it was a fight filled with twists and turns that will have major ramifications for the series heading into its second season. While the idea that the finale would shake things up for Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her friends itself isn't a stunner, there was at least one thing that may have caught fans by surprise: a cameo appearance from an Avengers: Endgame actor.

Warning: spoilers for the Season 1 finale of DC's Stargirl, "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part 2", below.

At the end of last week's "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part 1", Stargirl and the rest of the JSA discovered the horrifying truth about the ISA's plan: while their general demands for a New America were admirable, the cost of getting it was steep in that millions of people would die in the process of Brainwave reprogramming their minds and, more than that, they were running out of time to stop it. They had just under half an hour to thwart the ISA's plans, something driven home by the fact that the adults in their lives -- Pat (Luke Wilson), Barbara (Amy Smart), and even Justin (Mark Ashworth) -- had fallen under Brainwave's powers.

The same is true for the rest of the adults in Blue Valley. Early in the season finale the adults in town begin to freeze in place, transfixed despite the kids calling out and trying to get their attention. In downtown Blue Valley, a little girl tries to roust her father to no avail and turns to Jordan Mahkent (Neil Jackson) who tells her when it's over, her dad will be a good person.

If you thought you recognized that little girl, you're right. It's Lexi Rabe, the young actor who played Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame. While Rabe's appearance in DC's Stargirl isn't a lengthy one, like her role in Endgame it's emotionally significant. The girl's frightened pleas and attempts to get her father to react while under Brainwave's spell underscore the magnitude of what the ISA is attempting to do as well as the risks, risks that will prove fatal for many if the JSA can't stop them.

And the JSA isn't able to save everyone. A teacher at Blue Valley High School appears to perish during the brainwashing and his death, as have the deaths of Henry King, Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) and Joey Zarick (Wil Deusner) earlier in the season, serves to ground the series, making Stargirl's journey more realistic.

"I think it grounds it so much and I hate saying this, but it makes it more realistic," Bassinger told ComicBook.com about the consequences in the series. "Yes, it's a superhero show, but you still want those relatable moments throughout it, just to ground it, that keep it relatable."

