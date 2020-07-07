DC Universe Subscribers Worried the Streaming Service is on its Last Legs

Earlier today came the news from WarnerMedia that the new superhero series Stargirl has been renewed for a second season. Unlike the first season though, which airs on the DC Universe streaming platform and then premieres on a day later on The CW, the second season will air exclusively on The CW and seemingly have no presence at all on DC Universe. This news had DC Universe subscribers once again convinced that the service is either not long for this world or will have a reduced amount of content released in the near future. Unfortunately it's unclear if they're right on the money or have nothing to worry about.

These fans aren't jumping to conclusions by thinking this either, it's the latest step in a series of updates that have made DC Universe's future look grim. DC Universe's originals Doom Patrol and the Harley Quinn animated series have found renewed success on other platforms with the former debuting on HBO Max and the later airing on the SYFY network. Even Titans has gained immense popularity around the globe by airing on Netflix in other countries. The DC Daily series on the service was also cancelled earlier this summer.

“No doubt AT&T is looking to use all of its assets, DC being a critical component, to make HBO Max a player in the competitive streaming landscape,” Stephen Beck, the managing partner of consultancy group cg42 previously explained to Business Insider. He also pointed out that WarnerMedia is not in “the business to create a suite of standalone offerings. They’re in the business of creating a mega platform.”

DC Entertainment did not return a request for comment from ComicBook.com about the future of DC Universe, but we've collected some reactions, hopes, dreams, and worries from their subscribers below.

