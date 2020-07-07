DC Universe Subscribers Worried the Streaming Service is on its Last Legs
Earlier today came the news from WarnerMedia that the new superhero series Stargirl has been renewed for a second season. Unlike the first season though, which airs on the DC Universe streaming platform and then premieres on a day later on The CW, the second season will air exclusively on The CW and seemingly have no presence at all on DC Universe. This news had DC Universe subscribers once again convinced that the service is either not long for this world or will have a reduced amount of content released in the near future. Unfortunately it's unclear if they're right on the money or have nothing to worry about.
These fans aren't jumping to conclusions by thinking this either, it's the latest step in a series of updates that have made DC Universe's future look grim. DC Universe's originals Doom Patrol and the Harley Quinn animated series have found renewed success on other platforms with the former debuting on HBO Max and the later airing on the SYFY network. Even Titans has gained immense popularity around the globe by airing on Netflix in other countries. The DC Daily series on the service was also cancelled earlier this summer.
“No doubt AT&T is looking to use all of its assets, DC being a critical component, to make HBO Max a player in the competitive streaming landscape,” Stephen Beck, the managing partner of consultancy group cg42 previously explained to Business Insider. He also pointed out that WarnerMedia is not in “the business to create a suite of standalone offerings. They’re in the business of creating a mega platform.”
DC Entertainment did not return a request for comment from ComicBook.com about the future of DC Universe, but we've collected some reactions, hopes, dreams, and worries from their subscribers below.
What's the future of DC Universe?
Lower the price of DC Universe, put the originals on other streaming services (but keep the first seasons on DCU), add more comics and make a smaller rotating DC film/TV slate.
That should be the future of DC Universe.— Jacob (@JacobDFilm) July 6, 2020
Hey kids! Comics!
All of its non comic content should be absorbed into HBO Max and the app can be lowered in price and dedicated to comics only.— AP (@TalksToPeople) July 6, 2020
Watch out Warner Brothers.
I swear if DC Universe dies before i get a harley Quinn Figurine for free from it im going down to to WB offices and im gonna beat up the Warner Brothers— What am I some kinda stinky squad (@Melat0nin1) July 6, 2020
Global contracts are a beast to navigate
Imo DC Universe’s biggest mistake was being in the U.S. only. It was a niche service which only really was for DC fans and it should have been available worldwide. pic.twitter.com/NJfpmythBo— Filippo (@Filq2001) July 6, 2020
Get the subscription for the comics people!
Just because new shows are moving doesn't mean the service is useless and I'm soo so so beyond tired of everyone going "so what's the point of DCU" like... The majority of the content on there is still there 😭— Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) July 6, 2020
Hopefully not soon, I'm reading stuff
>Stargirl moved to the CW
>Doom Patrol and pretty soon Harley Quinn on HBO Max
>No word on Titans
So...how long before DC Universe gives up the ghost?— Collier “CJ” Jennings (@CJWritesThings) July 6, 2020
Please no
#Stargirl renewed for season 2 except it’s no longer on DC Universe after this season. Warner going to end DC Universe?— Ben (@risenshadow86) July 6, 2020
I feel you
Who’s the idiot that signed up for another year of DC Universe In May? https://t.co/Y5TfnZxFAg pic.twitter.com/PTGMxsfyEA— Anthony (@BrooklynBatman_) July 6, 2020
That's pretty soon, so I doubt it
I think #DCUniverse will be dead before #DCFanDome https://t.co/1Aj9gWCEoz— Matt Jarbo (@mjarbo) July 6, 2020
It has value WB!
Joyous day but it sounds like dc universe is on its way out which is sad https://t.co/3zGOmHC965— Kyle Krause (@kylekrause89) July 6, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.