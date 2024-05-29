The Boys' Antony Starr Addresses Fan Theory He's Secretly James Gunn's Booster Gold (Exclusive)

James Gunn's burgeoning DC Universe already has its Superman, but there's always room for another supe.

After social media sleuths noticed that Gunn and The Boys actor Antony Starr recently followed each other on Instagram, fans speculated that Starr — who plays the anti-Superman supe Homelander on The Boys, Prime Video's satirical superhero series returning for its fourth season June 13 — had been cast in an as-yet-unannounced role in the interconnected DCU that Gunn is heading with Peter Safran. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook, Starr responded to suggestions he'll play the title role in the Booster Gold TV series that Gunn and Safran's DC Studios announced for the Max streaming service.

"Me and James just play golf," Starr told ComicBook before adding that he thinks the filmmaker behind Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker is "amazing."

"I cannot wait to see what he does with the DC Universe," Starr said. "I think he's a phenomenal director, producer, talent. He's one of the biggest brands in the industry, so I'm excited to see what he cooks up."

(Photo: Prime Video / DC Comics)

Gunn and Safran announced the first phase of the new DCU in 2023. Along with the Superman reboot (then titled Superman: Legacy), a Supergirl spinoff movie, and the DCU Batman movie The Brave and the Bold, the dynamic duo are overseeing a television slate that includes the Green Lantern series Lanterns; Paradise Lost, an origin story about Wonder Woman's home of Themyscira; and Booster Gold, about a blonde-haired, blue-eyed scoundrel who uses technology from the future to pretend to be a superhero in the present day.

Gunn's Guardians trilogy star Chris Pratt has expressed interest in the role, and fan casting often names Anyone But You and Twisters star Glenn Powell. Other rumored contenders that have been floated to play Mike Carter, a.k.a. Booster Gold, reportedly include Dylan Playfair (Letterkenny), Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), and Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Golden Boy on The Boys spinoff Gen V.

In The Boys season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late. The new season of The Boys premieres June 13 on Prime Video.