ComicBook Nation: The DCEU Needs Fixing, Fantastic Beasts 3 Review & Kingdom Hearts 4

The CB Nation crew discusses the major overhaul of DC Entertainment and breaks down what DC needs to change to make it a success! We also review Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and The Northman, as well as recap the new episodes of Moon Knight and Halo and cover the big Kingdom Hearts 4 announcement and this week’s biggest DC and Marvel comics!

Here is what ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw said in his Moon Knight Episode 3 Review:

As we cross the halfway point of Moon Knight, our hero is going through that classic moment of losing his/her special powers, while our villain stands looking triumphant. What awaits in Ammit’s tomb; who the mysterious third personality is; and how Steven/Marc can defeat Harrow while powerless are all the big questions we have heading into Moon Knight Episode 4.

Here’s what ComicBook.com critic Patrick Cavanaugh has to say in his 3-star Fantastic Beasts 3 Review:

Between the underwhelming reactions to the previous film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and the growing backlash to real-life figures involved in the franchise, which resulted in a major character being recast, odds surely aren’t in the favor of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore earning acclaim. Being the halfway point of the planned five-film series, the fate of the series surely isn’t riding on the success of this film, as the Wizarding World has enough of a following to guarantee the completion of this prequel narrative, but Secrets of Dumbledore could surely kill any interest among audiences if it’s as disappointing as its predecessor. Luckily, this film manages to course-correct the narrative enough to evoke excitement in the characters and what the future might hold for them, even if it’s still a far cry from the success of the proper Harry Potter series, as it invests more into its characters than its predictable premise.

Also, Here’s what Cavanaugh has to say in his 3-star early review of The Northman:

Robert Eggers films surely aren’t for everyone, with The Witch leaning into a quiet unease instead of cackling crones beside a bubbling cauldron, while The Lighthouse is nearly two hours of Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson descending into a farting madness. His cinematic vision fails to be defined and constantly delivers audiences the unexpected, but with The Northman, he delivers what might be his most grounded and straightforward story thus far, which says a lot of his other films, when this adventure has multiple drug-fueled sequences with body parts being thrust into human cavities for psychedelic visions of a family’s history. While The Northman toes the line of hallucinatory visuals and blood-soaked carnage, it’s ultimately a reminder of the pointlessness of being driven solely by anger, all wrapped up in enough Nordic landscapes to make Odin proud.

