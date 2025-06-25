Dexter Star Michael C. Hall Reacts to Iconic Moments from the Series

Showtime has released a new video features Dexter star Michael C. Hall reacting to iconic clips from the original series. Dexter has some truly iconic moments from great line reads to thrilling action sequences and kills. It’s a show that is absolutely riveting, even in its weakest seasons. It plays on superhero tropes like a character leading a double life that clash with each other when tensions are at their highest. It’s a very suspenseful show and there aren’t many thrillers on TV that capture the same vibes. Despite kicking off nearly 20 years ago, Dexter Morgan’s story is still going both in the form of a prequel series and a new sequel series known as Dexter: Resurrection.

Resurrection is slated to release in just a couple of weeks and as a result, the marketing is now in full swing. Some promotional clips for Dexter: Resurrection have been making the rounds, revealing new footage for the show and offering insight from the cast and crew of the series. However, another new promotional video sees Dexter Morgan himself Michael C. Hall and Angel Batista actor David Zayas taking a trip down memory lane.

The two actors sat down to watch clips from the first four seasons of Dexter, namely some of Dexter’s interactions with his greatest foes such as Doakes, the Trinity Killer, and more. Hall got a kick out of some of these moments and revealed that John Lithgow claimed that the big showdown during the Thanksgiving episode was one of his favorite sequences of his career. It’s a ton of fun to see these two react to these scenes, especially as Hall giddily smiles and even imitates some of the now iconic choices that his scene partners made.

It has been confirmed that John Lithgow and Jimmy Smits will appear in Dexter: Resurrection as small cameos, which obviously opens the door for a lot of other familiar faces to appear. Everything is pretty hush hush, but this does seem to be a show about Dexter’s past catching up to him as Batista is on his trail and investigating him after believing that Dexter was dead. It’s expected that Dexter: Resurrection will go for multiple seasons, but as of right now, it’s unclear exactly what the long term plan is for this series and where it could go. Either way, it’s an exciting time to be a fan of Dexter.

Dexter: Resurrection premieres on July 11th.