Dexter: Resurrection May Connect to Original Sin in an Interesting Way

Dexter: Resurrection appears to be setting up a potential connection to prequel series Dexter: Original Sin. The return of Dexter is imminent as we are just a couple weeks away from the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection, a new sequel series that will bring Michael C. Hall’s iconic serial killer character back to life. At the end of Dexter: New Blood, Dexter was shot and killed by his own son, quite tragically. That seemed to be the end for Dexter, but the audience wasn’t through with him yet and it seems that Hall wasn’t either as he personally requested the writers come up with a way to bring him back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the meantime, though, Paramount was interested in keeping Dexter alive in a different way via the now very popular prequel series Dexter: Original Sin. The show follows Dexter in the 90s as he kills his first few victims and learns Harry’s code. It’s a nice throwback to the original show as well as it features similar sets, music, and of course, the familiarity of Miami and Dexter working within the police department. It’s a great show that will likely have long legs, especially as it can serve as an appetizer to future seasons of Dexter: Resurrection, but they do also connect in an interesting way.

The entire framing device of Dexter: Original Sin is a set up for Resurrection, as its Dexter’s life flashing before his eyes in the emergency room of a hospital after being shot. It also teases that Dexter is alive and will return. However, Dexter: Resurrection may also connect back to Original Sin in a different way. As spotted by Dexter Daily, the actor who plays the child version of Dexter, Eli Sherman, was spotted in a new promotional video for Resurrection, but it’s not archival footage.

He can be seen in a shipping container, sitting in a pool of blood, calling back to Dexter’s origins. Dexter and Harry can also be seen standing over him while the container doors open as well, indicating that this may be more of a dream sequence than a flashback.

#DexterResurrection is full of surprises 😈 All the fun starts July 11 on #ParamountPlus with SHOWTIME Plan 🩸 pic.twitter.com/6DUy1Lkl8j — Dexter (@SHO_Dexter) June 24, 2025

Whether there are any other significant connections to Dexter: Original Sin remains to be seen. It’s a show that has already teased a lot of connections to the original show with Dexter: Resurrection giving Angel Batista a prominent role as he investigates Dexter’s past. The show will also feature cameos from the likes of John Lithgow, Jimmy Smits, and others, so it will be a nice trip down memory lane that connects all iterations of Dexter.

Dexter: Resurrection will premiere on July 11th.