Dexter Rumor Reveals Show’s Future With Netflix

If you’re a Netflix subscriber and a Dexter fan, there may be some good news on the way about the show’s future on the streamer. Dexter is one of the biggest shows out there and a large part of the reason for that is the life that it has taken on via streaming. The original series ran from 2006 – 2013 on Showtime and was Showtime’s biggest hit. The series had a life on Netflix for a while after that, but Dexter really saw a big resurgence when it came back to Netflix last summer ahead of the release of Dexter: Original Sin. It drummed up a huge new audience and spawned a ton of memes across social media.

Now, Dexter: Resurrection is just weeks away and fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Michael C. Hall as the titular serial killer. He returns to the character for the first time in about 3 and a half years following the release and subsequent conclusion of the limited series Dexter: New Blood. The show was expected to be the end for Dexter Morgan, but enough demand from fans and interest from the creative team allowed Dexter to be “resurrected”. However, fans who have been catching up on Netflix were sad to hear that Dexter left the streaming service this week. It seemed like a logical decision from Paramount to drum up interest in the franchise and then push everyone to go to Paramount+ where the new show will premiere, but some fans are disappointed.

Dexter Is Reportedly Returning to Netflix Soon

dexter

However, there may be some hope for those Netflix fans. What’s on Netflix claims that Dexter‘s time on Netflix will be extended until the end of 2025, though it is currently unavailable on the service. Dexter fan site Dexter Daily also noted on Twitter that the show is expected to return to Netflix “soon” and may be available again as soon as this weekend. ComicBook has reached out to Paramount to verify this, but haven’t heard back at the time of writing. We’ll update this story if we get any new information, but for now, it’s worth taking with a grain of salt for the time being.

With that said, it would also be beneficial for Paramount to keep drumming up hype for the series while Dexter: Resurrection is premiering for the next few months. Dexter: Resurrection will premiere on July 11th and is expected to run through the beginning of September, so that’s a lot of time for new fans to catch up on a more widely-used service like Netflix and then make the jump to Paramount+ to see how Dexter’s story continues.

It’s expected that Dexter: Resurrection will run for multiple seasons, so perhaps there’s a chance that Dexter will come and go from Netflix or other big streamers in the coming years as a marketing push for future seasons. As of right now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Either way, all seasons of Dexter are still streaming on Paramount+, so if you do want to catch up, you can watch the entire series and all of its spin-offs/sequels over there in one convenient spot.

Dexter: Resurrection will premiere July 11th with a two-episode debut.