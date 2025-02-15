Dexter: Original Sin Creator Explains Major Character’s Absence

Dexter: Original Sin doesn’t feature or even mention a pretty critical character from the original show, and creator Clyde Phillips tells us why. The original Dexter series that ran from 2006 – 2013 was constantly revealing new truths about Dexter’s past. When the show begins, he’s in his mid-30s and has already been killing for about 15 years. However, the events that really shaped him into lusting for blood were blocked out of his memory. Over the course of the show, we learn that he was traumatized by his mother’s death when he was a kid and was coached by his dad into becoming a serial killer vigilante as a way to channel his urges.

However, season 8 of Dexter introduced a radical new layer to his past. Harry wasn’t acting alone and was consulting with a neuropsychiatrist named Evelyn Vogel whose work focuses on psychopaths. It’s revealed that Evelyn Vogel came up with the idea of the Code and Harry helped flesh it out with his background in law enforcement after noticing Dexter’s psychopathic tendencies as a young child. However, Harry also consults with Vogel after Dexter’s third victim and reveals that Dexter has been showing his targets pictures of their victims before killing them.

Why Evelyn Vogel Isn’t in Dexter: Original Sin

michael c. hall as dexter and charlotte rampling as evelyn vogel in dexter season 8 (2013)

Given Vogel is credited with co-creating Harry’s Code, it seems like she’d play a pivotal role in Dexter: Original Sin. After all, so much of the show has to do with Harry’s secrets and how he inadvertently creates the monsters within both Dexter and Brian Moser in Original Sin. Despite that, Evelyn Vogel never appears in Dexter: Original Sin season one nor is she even mentioned in passing. During an interview with ComicBook.com, we asked showrunner Clyde Phillips why Evelyn Vogel isn’t a part of this prequel series and his answer was pretty straight forward.

“It actually never came up,” said Phillips. “When we sit in the writing room, particularly when you’re doing a thriller, you need to know what the ending is. You put that on the wall and put your nose against it and you walk backward. Let’s say you’re in a hotel hallway and you walk backward and each room you’re passing is an episode until you get over here. Then we also have something which we call NPO, no particular order, scenes we want to see. We write them up on a board and about 35 or 40 percent of them get in like that ice truck going by, but we don’t know what episode it’s going in. We work in the ones that fit into the story, but story is king and character is king. So, Dr. Vogel isn’t even in my consciousness, honestly.”

It’s worth noting that Clyde Phillips worked on the original Dexter series during its first fourth seasons. After that, he went to go work on Showtime’s other show, Nurse Jackie, so he wasn’t involved in the creation of Evelyn Vogel. It’s possible Phillips just has no interest in dealing with a character that wasn’t part of his original vision of the show, particularly one that may contradict things he had in mind for Harry and Dexter. Phillips is interested in doing more seasons of Dexter: Original Sin and wants to see how Dexter fully comes into the serial killer vigilante that we see in the original show. However, Vogel probably won’t play a role in any of that.

Dexter: Original Sin has not been formally greenlit for a season 2 quite yet. As of right now, Clyde Phillips and his team are currently shooting Dexter: Resurrection, a new sequel series that will see Michael C. Hall return to the role following the events of Dexter: New Blood. That show is scheduled to release this summer, though it wouldn’t be surprising if we get word of Dexter: Original Sin‘s future before then. What do you want to see in a future season of Dexter: Original Sin? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.