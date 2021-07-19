Loki Episode 6 Sets Record for MCU Season Finale

✖

Glorious purpose! Loki scored the best series premiere and series finale of all three Marvel Studios original series released so far on Disney+. After arriving on the streamer with a record debut for the June 9 series premiere, "Glorious Purpose," data trackers Samba TV report (via Deadline) that 1.9 million U.S. households streamed the first season finale from July 14-18. Episode 6 of Loki, "For All Time. Always," is now the most-watched season finale of the three Marvel shows, topping WandaVision's "The Season Finale" (1.4m households in its first five days) and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's "One World, One People" (1.7m households).

In international territories, Loki scored a five-day best in the UK (300K households), Germany (96K), and Australia (12K). That beats the five-day numbers of the blockbuster season finales of WandaVision (UK 209K, Germany 42K, Australia 7K) and Falcon/Winter Soldier (Uk 254K, Germany 78K, Australia 10K), according to numbers reported by Deadline.

Like the season endings of WandaVision and Falcon/Winter Soldier — which transformed Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) into the Scarlet Witch and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) into the new Captain America — Loki ended with a universe shaker. After battling The Void monster Alioth in the penultimate episode, Variant Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) met He Who Remains (Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors) in the Citadel at the End of Time to crack open the Multiverse and end Season 1 of Loki.

"For All Time. Always" also forgoes a traditional Marvel post-credits scene, instead ending with the reveal that Loki will return in Season 2 — making the Thor and Avengers spin-off the first series to officially receive a second season order at Disney+.

First-time Marvel director Kate Herron, who helmed all six episodes of the series from head writer Michael Waldron, announced Friday she's not returning for Season 2. Waldron, the writer of Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and producer Kevin Feige's untitled Star Wars movie at Disney, also hinted over the weekend that he's moving on from Loki.

"I would say that when I joined Loki, it was always going to be those six episodes. We were treating it like a movie, and we were running it like a movie. We weren't doing it in the showrunner system," Herron told THR. "So it was a lot to direct these six episodes, and I gave it all of my energy and everything I had in my soul and in my heart. I threw everything I loved about Marvel at it. So I always intended just to do these six."

Herron added: "I just feel like I've done my part with Loki, at least for now, and I'm excited to see where it goes next as a fan."

All episodes of Loki Season 1 are now streaming on Disney+.

