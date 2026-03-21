Disney+ Finally Adds New Bluey Content With a Surprise Release Treat

It looks like tons of new Bluey content is making its way to Disney+, and that’s great news for parents with little ones who are fans of the show (and those who enjoy it for themselves—it’s shockingly relatable to adults). And it’s no small amount of content either, with Disney choosing to really ramp up the availability of the series and its spin-offs in the run-up to the August 2027 Bluey film that they have in the works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of March 16th, a special televised version of the traveling theatrical production, Bluey’s Big Play – The Stage Show, is set to arrive on Disney+. It will feature live performances of all the Bluey characters, masterfully brought to life by puppeteers. But that’s not all. Additionally, 10 Bluey “minisodes” that were previously only available online and in Australia will have their premiere date on the platform on May 20. The titles of the minisodes are “Humpty Dumpty,” “Green Bottles,” “Flying Saucer,” “Tea Party,” “Pea Pod Sausages,” “Old Macdonald,” “Honk,” “Lollipop Song,” “Cinderella,” and “Make Mum Laugh.”

Bluey is Worth Getting Excited Over

The one where the Heelers meet Mickey and friends 🩵❤️



Mickey + Bluey, a brand new short, is available now on #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/bsrlsoJyTF — Disney Jr. (@DisneyJr) March 21, 2026

Bluey, originally created by Joe Brumm, is aimed at preschool-aged children and centers on Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy who is full of energy and loves nothing more than a good adventure. She lives with her father, Bandit, her mom, Chilli, and her younger sister, Bingo, who regularly joins Bluey on her adventures. And while the show is geared toward kids, highlighting Bluey and Bingo’s shenanigans, it focuses just as much on Chilli and Bandit and how they raise their daughters. The series does an incredible job bringing relatable storylines for both children and adults to life, not shying away from tougher story beats like pregnancy loss, while still staying grounded with relevant pop culture references—two reasons why it’s achieved its critically acclaimed status (it currently holds the 96th spot on Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Sitcoms of All Time list).

So here’s hoping that Bluey doesn’t lose its magic now that it’s getting even bigger, with a feature-length film on the horizon. But it’s more likely that the family of pups will continue to make the magic that’s helped the series gain so much well-earned popularity—telling relatable stories that tug on everyone’s unique heartstrings.

And if you find yourself searching for the new short to no avail, it’s hidden away under the Mickey+ shorts, so you can find it there!

Do you have a favorite Bluey episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.