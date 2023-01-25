Disney+ Renews New Superhero Series Extraordinary Before First Season Premiere

Disney+ is forging ahead with another season of Extraordinary before the first one even got started. The news was reported by Deadline after the announcement was made at the show's launch party in London last night. In the United States, the series is currently airing on Hulu. Disney VP of Scripted Content Johanna Deveraux communicated just how pleased the company has been with the Side Gentle production. In a bit of a twist, the superhero story's description reads a little bit like My Hero Academia as a 25-year-old woman grapples with being the only non-powered person in a world where everyone has a super ability. Sofia Oxenham brings a bit of grounding to a supernatural tale as the lead character Jen's best friend. She spoke to Wonderland Magazine about her "big break" and it seems like she's content to enjoy the ride for now.

"Thank you so much. Who knows? I feel like big breaks are something of a myth and you never really know if it was your big break until years later," Oxenham offered. "All I know is that I had an absolute blast making this show, and it was such a joy from start to finish. I feel so lucky to have worked with such an incredible team and inhabit the world in which Emma Moran created."

BBC Studios Partnering With Disney+ on Extraordinary

At the last BBC keynote address, BBC Studios announced a massive overall deal with Sid Gentle on more projects including producing Extraordinary. It's a big swing for the studio as Getle has produced so many hits for them including Killing Eve, Neil Gaiman's Likely Stories and HBO Max's upcoming Emma Moran comedy Rain Dogs. Expect a lot more output from the production side for their house in the coming years.

"I'm delighted to announce the full acquisition of Sid Gentle Films. Led by Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris, Sid Gentle is home to unmissable returning hits. Best known for BAFTA, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Killing Eve, the future slate is just as exciting," BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell explained during BBC Studios' keynote address.

"We couldn't be more delighted to continue our journey with BBC Studios. They have been the most supportive, collaborative and creative partner. It is an honor to work with the most wonderful team at Sid and to feel a shared ambition and outlook with BBC Studios," added Sid Gentle CEO Woodward Gentle.

