Bernard Cribbins, Doctor Who and The Wombles Actor, Dies at 93





Doctor Who star Bernard Cribbins died at the age of 93. His agent confirmed the news to the BBC. Cribbins actually started his career back in the 1970s with The Wombles (a kid's show!). His most famous role was Tom Campbell in Doctor Who. As the Doctor's companion back in 1966. Fans of the older series love the Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 AD. Peter Cushing starred as Doctor Who in that feature and still ijnspires warm responses from the fandom. In the 2000s, he played Wilfred Mott in the series as well. Doctor Who fans will remember Donna's grandad. Cribbins served in that capacity from 2007-2010. Anytime an actor who has worked this long passes away, there is a wide swath of fans familiar with their work. The Doctor Who star is no different. Already on social media, tributes are pouring in from people who watched one of the numerous projects he was associated with. But, the BBC serial fans have had amazing stories about Cribbins to share.

Russell T. Davies actually penned a thoughtful tribute to the actor on Instagram. Fans really enjoyed these anecdotes about a man that has given so much to the role.

"Bernard Cribbins (1928-2022) I love this man. I love him. That's him as Snout in A Midsummer Night's Dream. D'you fancy doing some Shakespeare, Bernard? 'Let me see the script.' He knew everyone! He'd talk about the Beatles and David Niven, and how he once sat on the stairs at a party impersonating bird calls with T H White," Davies wrote. "Then he'd add, 'I said to Ashley Banjo last week…' He loved being in Doctor Who. He said, 'Children are calling me grandad in the street!' His first day was on location with Kylie Minogue, but all eyes, even Kylie's, were on Bernard."

"He'd turned up with a suitcase full of props, just in case, including a rubber chicken. And what an actor. Oh, really though, what a wonderful actor. We once took him to the TV Choice Awards and sent him up on his own to collect the award, and the entire room stood up and cheered him," he added. "That's a lovely memory. He'd phone up and say, 'I've got an idea! What if I attack a Dalek with a paintball gun?!' Okay, Bernard, in it went! He loved Gill with all his heart; he mentioned her in every conversation we ever had. A love story for the ages. I'm so lucky to have known him. Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world."

Our thoughts are with the Cribbins family and their friends.